Market Announcement - Ultrapar announces filing of its 2019 Form 20-F

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Traded Company

CNPJ nr 33.256.439/0001- 39

NIRE 35.300.109.724

SÃO PAULO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 /NYSE: UGP, "Company") informs that it filed today its 2019 Form 20-F annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This annual report is available for download at the Company's website – ri.ultra.com.br, and a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements can be obtained, free of charge, upon request by e-mail ([email protected]) to the Investor Relations Department.

André Pires de Oliveira Dias

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.

Contact: 11 3177-7014, [email protected]

SOURCE Ultrapar Participações S.A.

