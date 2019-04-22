MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Ultrapar announces filing of its 2018 Form 20-F
Apr 22, 2019, 21:29 ET
SÃO PAULO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 /NYSE: UGP, "Company") informs that it filed today its 2018 Form 20-F annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This annual report is available for download at the Company's website – ri.ultra.com.br, and a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements can be obtained, free of charge, upon request by e-mail (invest@ultra.com.br) to the Investor Relations Department.
André Pires de Oliveira Dias
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Ultrapar Participações S.A.
SOURCE Ultrapar Participações S.A.
