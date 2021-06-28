Market for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems 2020-2027: Global Opportunties Through the Growing Call Centres Sector

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jun 28, 2021, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Touchtone-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Speech-based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession
  • Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems: An Introduction
  • Applications of IVR Systems
  • Benefits & Drawbacks of IVR Systems
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • Speech-Based IVR: The Major Segment
  • BFSI Sector Emerges as the Key Application Market
  • Competition
  • Select Popular IVR Systems

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growth of Call Centers Industry Presents Opportunities for IVR Systems Market
  • Exhibit 1: Global Call Centers Market by Deployment Model (in %) for 2020E
  • Exhibit 2: Global Call Centers Market by Vertical (in %) for 2020E
  • Rise in Customer Calls in Call Centers & Need to Efficiency Address the Calls Gives Impetus to IVR Systems
  • Expanding Applications Present Growth Opportunities for IVR Systems Market
  • NoTable Trends in the IVR Market: A Review
  • Rising Integration of Advanced Technologies Boosts Growth in IVR Systems Market
  • Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & NLP Hold Tremendous Potential for IVR Systems
  • Rapid Rise in Cloud-based Services Fuel Need for IVR Systems
  • Exhibit 3: Global Cloud Services Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
  • Exhibit 4: Global Public Cloud Services: Revenues (in US$ Million) by Service Type for 2019 and 2022
  • Growing Importance of IVRs in Increasing Efficiency and Scalability of Organizations
  • Demand for IVR-based Outbound Services Continues to Grow
  • IVR Holds Tremendous Role in Improving Customer Service
  • BFSI Industry Looks to IVR Systems to Improve Services
  • Cloud Telephony Transforms BFSI Sector
  • Growing Importance of IVR Systems in Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry
  • With Telehealth Growing Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, IVR Systems Emerge as Critical Technology to Enable Services
  • SMEs Increasingly Rely on Cloud Telephony Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
  • Innovative Use Cases of IVR Systems
  • Cloud Hosted IVR Systems Gain Momentum
  • Innovations & Advancements
  • Challenges Facing IVR Systems Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • Impact of COVID-19 on IVR Systems Market
  • Robust Growth of Domestic Call Center Market: Opportunity for IVR Systems
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned (Total Companie Profiled: 81)

  • [24]7.ai, Inc.
  • Aspect Software, Inc.
  • AT&T, Inc.
  • Avaya, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Connect First, Inc.
  • Convergys Corp.
  • Database Systems Corp.
  • Dialogic Corporation
  • DialogTech
  • E-Complish, Inc.
  • Enghouse Systems Limited
  • Mitel Networks Corporation
  • Nuance Communications, Inc.
  • True Image Interactive, Inc.
  • Verizon Communications, Inc.
  • Voicent Communications, Inc.
  • West Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lrj6u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

United States Tall and Deep Tub Dishwasher Market Report...

Western Europe Online Payment Methods Market Report 2021 - Online ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics