Market Force Launches New "CX Express" Mystery Shopping Subscription Service

Mystery shopping services can help businesses keep service standards top of mind and set clear expectations for staff. They provide opportunities for rewards and recognition and help businesses react to issues in a timely manner.

"Our expert team of mystery shoppers is ready to serve a wide cross-section of businesses from start-ups to large well-known national brands," says Griffith.

Businesses can purchase a CX Express subscription through a simple online shopping cart process by visiting www.marketforce.com/cxexpress. Subscribers can choose their industry, set basic parameters for number of locations, visit types and frequency, and sign up to start receiving regular mystery shopper visits. This service combines world class questionnaires with a seasoned team of mystery shoppers located across the US to deliver results in record time.

"Mystery shops are a fantastic tool to measure ongoing performance and ensure everything is going to plan," says Griffith. "CX Express simplifies the process of getting a shopping program activated and working for businesses in almost any industry."

About Market Force Information

Market Force Information provides a robust framework for measuring and improving employee experience, operational performance, customer experience, and financial KPI's. Market Force delivers solutions for restaurants, big box and specialty retail, grocery, petro-convenience, hospitality, travel, telecom, technology, energy, education, health and wellness, movie studios and theatres, fitness, financial services, gaming, CPG, alcohol and tobacco, pharma, government agencies and more.

Interested in becoming a Mystery Shopper?

Sign up today at https://www.marketforce.com/become-a-shopper

SOURCE Market Force Information