Market Insight Out Announces Expansion of Board

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Insight Out (MIO) , an Enterprise Content Marketing platform designed for intermediary-driven sales, today announced the addition of Gib Watson, Former Vice Chairman of Envestnet and Founder of PRIMA Capital, and Andy Iseman, Former CEO of Scout Investments and COO of Janus Capital Group, to its Board of Advisors.

"We designed MIO to make digital and social selling a competitive advantage for wealth and asset management firms," said Jack Swift, CEO of MIO. "To effectively compete and grow in today's environment and with a growing next generation of digitally native investors and advisors, firms need to adapt a more personalized, digital selling approach and MIO enables them to do just that. With the additions of Gib and Andy, we aim to rapidly scale both product capability and adoption in the marketplace."

Gib Watson, currently Chief Strategy Officer at Swan Global Investments and a prolific leader in the wealth management industry, said, "Both intermediaries and retail investors are constantly bombarded with information throughout the day. MIO's smart AI-driven curation technology delivers a higher quality experience with curated content that is 100% relevant and precise to one's investment preferences. I believe this is the north star for the future of distribution and digital selling: zero waste, and MIO puts firms on this path."

Andy Iseman has spent over 30 years leading and growing companies in the asset management space and is currently an Independent Trustee of the Pacific Funds and the Pacific Select Funds. Andy said, "Wealth and Asset Management firms have to reckon with the decline in face-to-face interactions, be it between retail investors and advisors or advisors and wholesalers and will need to raise their digital capabilities with solutions such as MIO to retain and attract new business. I am excited to advise on the evolution of the platform as we see traction with Enterprise firms."

About Market Insight Out

Market Insight Out is an enterprise content marketing platform designed for intermediary-driven sales. MIO arms sales and advisory teams with intelligent content and insights for high-value digital communications that builds mindshare with clients and prospects.

Within an enterprise wealth or asset management firm, MIO is a Chief Marketing Officer's digital command center for content and thought leadership. Using AI-powered recommendation algorithms, MIO distributes content to and through advisors on digital platforms, all in seconds. The platform also measures impact across various digital touchpoints.

About the TIFIN Group

The TIFIN Group is a fintech studio that starts and operates companies focused on shaping the future of investor experience to create better outcomes for investors. TIFIN companies combine the power of modern technology, investment science and behavioral design to advance themes of interest to investment managers, advisors and investors.

