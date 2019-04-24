Market Leader Extends Contract With MiX Telematics in Nigeria, Subscribes to Additional Services to Further Enhance Safety and Efficiency

MIDRAND, South Africa, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, today announced that it has secured a three year contract extension with a large customer in Nigeria, who has also elected to subscribe to additional value-added services to further improve the efficiency of their vehicles and the safety of their drivers.

Headquartered in Lagos, this subsidiary of a global giant adopted MiX Telematics' premium solution for their fleet of almost 3,000 vehicles, consisting mainly of heavy-duty trucks, tippers and mini buses.

Along with the contract extension, this acclaimed supplier to the construction industry has now also opted to subscribe to MiX's Hours of Service and Journey Management modules to further improve driver safety and compliance, whilst reducing journey related risk.

MiX's integrated solution provides everything the customer needs in one system. With the help of driving alerts, the company can immediately identify poor driving behaviour and driver performance can be closely monitored via the customised dashboards that are easily accessible via the MiX Fleet Manager application.

"MiX Telematics was selected as the preferred service provider because we offer a comprehensive solution that addresses the client's overall requirements and delivers on their business objectives. We go beyond technology by providing tangible insights that enables them to equip their drivers with the right tools for a safer, more efficient business," says Gert Pretorius, Managing Director of MiX Telematics Africa.

