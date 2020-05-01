Market Research Answers, Inc. Survey: Income and Safety Worries May Keep Many Consumers From Re-Opened Restaurants

IRVING, Texas, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Some governments are letting businesses reopen, but customers aren't likely to return in strength, according to findings from a survey of 1,000 consumers across the US. Conducted by Market Research Answers, Inc., the survey queried respondents about their restaurant purchases pre- and post-COVID-19 outbreak, and asked them about their confidence in restaurant safety and their expected future purchases from restaurants. Key findings:

Though many restaurants provided takeout or delivery after dining rooms were closed, order-out purchases by respondents declined pre- to post-outbreak, and the share of respondents never order-out rose sharply

75% of respondents say they are cooking more at home, and 25% expressed concern about takeout and delivery safety

Along with more in-home food prep and safety worries, restaurant purchases were also impacted by pocketbook concerns since 43% of survey respondents said they expect their 2020 household incomes to be lower than 2019

Half of respondents expressed concern over restaurant operators' ability to ensure staff and customer safety when they reopen dining rooms

43% of survey respondents expect purchases from restaurants going forward to be less than they were prior to the COVID -19 outbreak.

"The restaurant business is resilient and filled with resourceful operators who will find opportunities to improve their practices and provide new offerings," said MRA president Harold Gross. "But many consumers are apprehensive about being in places where they're going to have contact with staff and other customers. Add paycheck worries to that, and it suggests that recovery for restaurants will proceed slowly and tentatively, with a lot of hiccups. We also expect budget-constrained consumers will want lower price-point options."

He added that there are also implications for the broader economy. "It's a big industry, accounting 10% of total nonagricultural employment in the US, so what we see unfolding for restaurants offers some perspective on how quickly the broader economy will turnaround."

"There's been a lot of speculation about whether a recovery looks like a 'V' or a 'U'. We think it's going to look like a flattened sine-wave, oscillating up and down as secondary and tertiary impacts ripple through. If a sizeable share of consumers is concerned about their safety or whether they should be spending their money on a discretionary purchase, it isn't just restaurants that will be affected," said Gross.

