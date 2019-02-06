Market Research Industry Veteran, Tom Markert, Named COO of Perksy

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perksy, a technology based consumer insights platform, announced today the appointment of Tom Markert as Chief Operating Officer. Markert is a veteran of the market research industry having held both domestic and international senior management positions with ACNielsen, where he was Chief Executive Officer of Australia and New Zealand, President Nielsen Canada and Global Chief Marketing and Client Service Officer; ORC International, where he was CEO of Americas and Global Product Development Lead; Research Now as Executive Vice President of Sales & Business Development; and Ipsos as CEO of Loyalty Worldwide. Markert also served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing, Strategy and Innovation for office supplies giant Office Depot, and as a Board Director with both True Value Company and State Auto Financial Corporation. Markert spent the early part of his career with Procter & Gamble and Citi.

Perksy will look to Markert and his vast real-world experience to guide the company during a time of rapid growth driven by both the company's advanced technology platform and ability to quickly and efficiently survey its users. Perksy powers real time research through an immersive mobile app that rewards users for answering questions. Perksy is touted as mobile first, with a fresh approach to survey design, while boasting an 85 percent response rate in under four hours.

Nadia Masri, Founder and CEO of Perksy, who was recently named to the 30 under 30 Forbes 2019 "Marketing & Advertising" list, said: "Tom's decades of experience leading market research organizations is proving invaluable to Perksy and our investors as we enter a period of rapid growth. Our innovative technology platform, which creates a robust response group, combined with our unique ability to field a survey and return results to clients in hours vs. the industry standard of weeks or months is keeping us top of mind for businesses and organizations of all sizes."

Masri continued: "The fact that someone of Tom's caliber and expertise joined Perksy speaks loudly to what we have built in such a short amount of time. I'm excited to welcome Tom to Perksy, on behalf of the entire Perksy team and our Venture Capital Partners."

Markert lives in Delray Beach, FL.

About Perksy

Perksy is a next-generation consumer insights platform for brands and a category-creating mobile app for consumers. Perksy powers real-time research (under five hours) with a range of audiences – real, everyday consumers and not just professional panelists and survey takers – through an immersive mobile app that rewards users (with exclusive rewards from the Perkstore) for answering questions.

Learn more at www.getperksy.com or download the Perksy app on your mobile device.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12752956

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Perksy

Related Links

https://www.getperksy.com

