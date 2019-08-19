Market Research Innovator quantilope Launches a Fully Automated TURF Module, Expanding its Range of Agile Insight Capabilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Insights provider quantilope has introduced a fully automated, customizable, TURF module to its range of capabilities. The announcement follows demand from clients in both the US and Europe to access a quicker, easier-to-use, process for TURF analysis in their market research projects.

TURF is used in market research to assess the performance potential of new products and marketing campaigns by identifying the combination of attributes that will reach the greatest number of consumers. The method uses complex data, typically involving multiple software systems and weeks of analyses. However, with quantilope, clients will now be able to launch, analyze, and report their own TURF projects based on state-of-the-art preference measurement (MaxDiff) in just a few days.

"Adding TURF to our list of automated methods continues quantilope on our path to empower Insight Managers to embrace agile paces of work," noted Thomas Fandrich, Co-Founder and US Managing Director at quantilope. "Our Agile Insights software is building the future of research, rooted in speed, flexibility, and cost efficiency for our clients."

Potential applications of quantilope's automated TURF:

-What – and how many – new product/services should Unilever add to extend Dove's product line to optimize purchase potential?

-What new flavor of Glossier's Balm Dotcom lip balm will increase their reach of consumers?

-What mediums should Adidas advertise on to reach the widest suburban audience?

Alongside the release, quantilope has announced an exclusive opportunity for 10 brands and other organizations to pilot the new automated method through their TURF Master Program. The program includes a complimentary TURF research project and access to quantilope's research consultants. Interested participants are encouraged to reach out to johanna.azis@quantilope.com for more information.

About quantilope - quantilope is an Agile Insights software automating advanced research methodologies on an end-to-end platform. quantilope's platform maps the entire market research process from the research question to the questionnaire design, professional panel management, live reporting, in-depth analysis, and data visualization. The average project turnaround time is 1 – 5 business days, more than 3x faster than traditional market research agencies.

