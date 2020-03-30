Market research innovator quantilope releases the Consumer NOW Index - a free automated research tracker monitoring the dynamic changes of consumer behavior patterns across the US, UK, and Germany

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a response to COVID-19 and the 'stay at home economy,' quantilope has released a weekly automated research tracker called the Consumer NOW Index. The Index monitors ongoing consumer reactions and adjustments to changing micro and macro events impacting individual lives, families, work, health, and a general sense of self.

quantilope's tracker is a free tool for researchers and marketers to stay connected to their consumers' radically changing motivations and needs.

"The past few weeks have changed the way consumers will interact with everything from the products they buy, to how they socialize, and how they work," explained Peter Aschmoneit, CEO of quantilope. "While consumers always adapt to their rapidly changing environment, winning brands will only be those who act quick to identify new needs and challenges, and deeply understand the motivations behind consumer behavior."

quantilope's Consumer NOW Index Tracker answers:

Based on current consumer sentiment, what messaging should brands prioritize?

What products are consumers increasing/decreasing their spend on each week?

How are consumer consumption patterns changing as a result of the global environment?

How are consumers changing their use of technologies?

"Our Consumer NOW Index is created to support brands with high-quality, real-time insights to develop creative solutions for their consumers' new reality and to inform strategic marketing initiatives," continued Aschmoneit.

Each wave of quantilope's tracker interviews 1200 consumers aged 18 to 70 in the US, UK, and Germany. The analysis of each wave is based on advanced research methods from quantitative market research including a Key Driver Analysis, MaxDiff, and Implicit Association Tests. Insights from charts automatically update with each new wave for seamless week-by-week comparisons as soon as results come in, providing an easy-to-use, efficient, approach to tracking.

The full insights dashboard from quantilope's Consumer NOW Index is available as a free resource here.

Companies can get an personalized Consumer NOW Index from quantilope on request.

About quantilope - quantilope is an agile insights platform automating advanced research methodologies including Conjoint, MaxDiff, TURF, Implicit Association Tests, and more. Our end-to-end platform maps the entire market research process from the research question to the questionnaire design, professional panel management, live reporting, in-depth analysis, and data visualization. The average project turnaround time is 1 – 5 business days.

