Market Research Innovator Staffs-Up for Another Year of Exponential Growth

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- inVibe Labs (http://www.invibe.co), a pioneer in the field of voice technology for market research, and recently included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for the third year in a row, announced key promotions to resource their significant growth.

To further bolster their game-changing voice research capabilities with proven talent, inVibe has promoted Sunny Shah to Executive Vice President, Strategy and Client Services; Beth Baldys to Senior Director, Listening & Linguistics; and Mariana Posada to Senior Research Manager. Each role delivers unique contributions to the design, collection, analysis, and reporting of actionable market research intelligence for healthcare clients.

"The heart of inVibe is our extraordinary talent," said Fabio Gratton, inVibe Co-founder and CEO. "We're excited about our team growth as we continue to focus on creating strategic market research initiatives that leverage asynchronous data collection and AI-assisted voice analysis that deliver insights for life science companies across the product life cycle. By recognizing the exquisite abilities and contributions of Sunny, Beth, and Mariana we are also positioning inVibe to better listen to and understand the patient voice."

According to the 2021 GRIT (Greenbook Research Industry Trends) Report, three of the top drivers for organizational success for full-service research firms are collecting data efficiently, analyzing data powerfully, and communicating insights effectively, which is at the heart of what inVibe's voice research solutions provide.

"We partner with our clients to better understand their goals and strategies, as we continuously optimize our capabilities and develop the best solutions for them," said Shah. "Life sciences companies and healthcare professionals are increasingly recognizing the crucial role that linguistic market research plays in developing the most effective therapies and treatments for patients."

Dynamic and growing, inVibe has open positions for several more roles across the organization in strategy, research & analytics, and operations, including Director, Market Research Strategy, Analyst, Listening & Linguistics; and Manager, Listening & Linguistics. inVibe has redefined market research and has built an innovative culture of talented people who love taking the industry to a new level with innovative listening capabilities.

inVibe Labs has revolutionized market research for healthcare companies through voice data, machine learning, linguistic analytics, and dynamic reporting.

