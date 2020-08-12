Market Share Expanded to 21.5% Volume Grew 47.9% to 4.6 Billion Parcels
Adjusted Net Income Reached RMB 1.45 Billion
ZTO Reports Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 20201. The Company maintained high quality of service and customer satisfaction, and expanded parcel volume market share by 1.6 percentage points to 21.5%. Adjusted net income increased 5.6% to reach RMB1,453.6 million.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Revenues were RMB6,402.4 million (US$906.2 million), an increase of 18.0% from RMB5,423.6 million in the same period of 2019.
- Gross profit was RMB1,769.2 million (US$250.4 million), relatively flat compared to RMB1,768.6 million in the same period of 2019.
- Net income was RMB1,453.6 million (US$205.7 million), an increase of 6.5% from RMB1,365.1 million in the same period of 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA²was RMB2,187.0 million (US$309.6 million), an increase of 11.4% from RMB1,962.8 million in the same period of 2019.
- Adjusted net income³ was RMB1,453.6 million (US$205.7 million), an increase of 5.6% from RMB1,375.9 million in the same period of 2019.
- Basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share ("ADS"⁴) were RMB1.85 (US$0.26), an increase of 6.9% from RMB1.73 in the same period of 2019.
- Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share⁵ attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.85 (US$0.26), an increase of 6.3% from RMB1.74 in the same period of 2019.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,252.3 million (US$177.2 million), compared with RMB1,992.8 million in the same period of 2019.
Operational Highlights for Second Quarter 2020
- Parcel volume was 4,595 million, an increase of 47.9% from 3,107 million in the second quarter of 2019.
- Number of pickup/delivery outlets was approximately 30,000 as of June 30, 2020.
- Number of direct network partners was over 5,000 as of June 30, 2020.
- Number of line-haul vehicles was over 9,900 as of June 30, 2020, which included approximately 9,050 self-owned vehicles, increased from 6,800 as of March 31, 2020, and over 850 vehicles owned and operated by Tonglu Tongze Logistics Ltd., a transportation operator that works exclusively for ZTO.
- Out of the self-owned trucks, over 7,100 were high capacity 15 to 17-meter-long models as of June 30, 2020, compared to over 5,000 as of March 31, 2020.
- Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was over 3,400 as of June 30, 2020, compared to over 2,900 as of March 31, 2020.
- Number of sorting hubs was 90 as of June 30, 2020, among which 81 are operated by the Company and 9 by the Company's network partners.
An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as the gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.
Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiary in which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.
One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted shares, respectively.
Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented "Benefited from a strong e-commerce-driven consumption rebound subsequent to the COVID-19 containment in China, the Chinese express delivery industry generated more than 5.7 billion incremental parcels year over year during the second quarter. According to the State Post Bureau, the express industry grew 36.7%, a quarterly record high since the first quarter of 2017. ZTO grew volume 47.9% and expanded our volume market share by 1.6 points to reach 21.5%. During this record-breaking quarter, our industry also witnessed escalated price erosion and we observed insensibly low pricing in a number of key markets. As the Company prioritized quality of service and market share gains, we boosted support to our network partners who faced-off price erosions and maintained confidence in our unified goals and positive business outlook."
Mr. Lai added, "Despite an over 80% volume concentration by a handful scaled express delivery companies in China, the few leading ones are in relatively close range, and competition is to be expected. It is all the more compelling for us to focus on strengthening and leveraging our competitive advantages in scale, capacity and cost efficiency to expand our lead. Our track record has consistently demonstrated our strong determination, execution and stamina. We are confident in our ability to achieve preeminence in market share with high customer satisfaction and profit generation as we journey ahead towards our goal of becoming a world-leading comprehensive logistic services provider."
Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, added, "In response to intense price competition during the quarter, our core express delivery price per parcel declined 20.9% year over year given more aggressive yet necessary subsidies to incentivize volume growth. The negative price impact was dampened by a corresponding 13.9% cost productivity gain, and together with healthy corporate cost leverage, adjusted net income increased 5.6% to reach 1.45 billion. Cash from operating activities was 1.25 billion."
Ms. Yan added, "Nearly halfway into the third quarter, we observed steady parcel volume growth yet persistent price competition. We remain steadfast on market share gain, and are raising our full year volume target to be between 162 to 170 billion parcels. We have adjusted down our earnings estimates to anchor our conviction to protect our market share gain and maintain network stability. Looking beyond the next few quarters, China express delivery industry volume is likely to reach 300 million daily in the next 2-3 years, and we aim to capture a lion share of that volume and associated pricing power."
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
RMB
|
%
|
RMB
|
US$
|
%
|
RMB
|
%
|
RMB
|
US$
|
%
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Express delivery services
|
4,763,902
|
87.8
|
5,540,664
|
784,230
|
86.5
|
8,823,274
|
88.3
|
8,947,074
|
1,266,376
|
86.7
|
Freight forwarding services
|
350,088
|
6.5
|
467,095
|
66,113
|
7.3
|
639,402
|
6.4
|
762,571
|
107,935
|
7.4
|
Sale of accessories
|
292,570
|
5.4
|
321,189
|
45,461
|
5.0
|
501,407
|
5.0
|
498,214
|
70,518
|
4.8
|
Others
|
17,080
|
0.3
|
73,473
|
10,400
|
1.2
|
33,588
|
0.3
|
110,451
|
15,633
|
1.1
|
Total revenues
|
5,423,640
|
100.0
|
6,402,421
|
906,204
|
100.0
|
9,997,671
|
100.0
|
10,318,310
|
1,460,462
|
100.0
Revenues were RMB6,402.4 million (US$906.2 million), an increase of 18.0% from RMB5,423.6 million in the same period of 2019. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 17.0% compared to the same period of 2019, as a combined result of an increase of 47.9% in parcel volume and a decrease of 20.9% in parcel unit price in response to competition. Revenue from freight forwarding services increased 33.4% compared to the same period of 2019, driven by increased cross border e-commerce demand and improved pricing as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak globally. The increase in revenue from sales of accessories was in-line with the increase in the sale of thermal paper used for digital waybills, portable scanning devices and uniforms. Other revenues were mainly derived from financing services and advertising services.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
RMB
|
% of
|
RMB
|
US$
|
% of
|
RMB
|
% of
|
RMB
|
US$
|
% of
|
revenues
|
revenues
|
revenues
|
revenues
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Line-haul transportation cost
|
1,695,866
|
31.3
|
1,996,562
|
282,595
|
31.2
|
3,289,873
|
32.9
|
3,293,979
|
466,232
|
31.9
|
Sorting hub cost
|
953,901
|
17.6
|
1,254,278
|
177,532
|
19.6
|
1,844,970
|
18.5
|
2,220,035
|
314,225
|
21.5
|
Freight forwarding cost
|
345,283
|
6.4
|
416,659
|
58,974
|
6.5
|
628,397
|
6.3
|
704,273
|
99,683
|
6.8
|
Cost of accessories sold
|
156,371
|
2.9
|
112,483
|
15,921
|
1.8
|
276,057
|
2.8
|
186,958
|
26,462
|
1.8
|
Other costs
|
503,651
|
9.2
|
853,276
|
120,773
|
13.3
|
930,214
|
9.2
|
1,325,242
|
187,577
|
12.9
|
Total cost of revenues
|
3,655,072
|
67.4
|
4,633,258
|
655,795
|
72.4
|
6,969,511
|
69.7
|
7,730,487
|
1,094,179
|
74.9
Total cost of revenues was RMB4,633.3 million (US$655.8 million), an increase of 26.8% from RMB3,655.1 million in the same period last year.
Line haul transportation cost was RMB1,996.6 million (US$282.6 million), an increase of 17.7% from RMB1,695.9 million in the same period last year. The line-haul transportation cost per parcel declined 20.4% to RMB0.43. The decrease resulted from (i) reduced toll road fee charges based on a federal waiver policy which took effect in mid-February and lasted through early May, and (ii) higher usage of self-owned vehicles with an increasing number of higher-capacity trailer trucks. As a percentage of total line haul transportation costs, the self-owned portion increased to 84.6% from 66.3% in the same period last year.
Sorting hub operating cost was RMB1,254.3 million (US$177.5 million), an increase of 31.5% from RMB953.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to (i) an RMB207.5 million (US$29.4 million) increase in labor associated costs, and (ii) an RMB65.5 million (US$9.3 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with the increased number of installed automated sorting equipment. As of June 30, 2020, 282 sets of automated sorting equipment have been placed into service, compared to 155 sets as of June 30, 2019. The sorting hub operating cost per parcel decreased 11.1% to RMB0.27 as the result of increased level of automation and less labor dependencies.
Cost of accessories was RMB112.5 million (US$15.9 million), a decrease of 28.1% from RMB156.4 million in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly driven by the increased use of lower-cost single-sheet digital waybills since the second half of 2019.
Other costs were RMB853.3 million (US$120.8 million), an increase of RMB349.6 million (US$49.5 million) compared to the same period last year. The increase was mainly consisted of (i) an increase of RMB255.5 million (US$36.2 million) in dispatching costs serving enterprise customers with an associated volume increase of 80.4%, and (ii) an increase of RMB75.1million (US$10.6 million) in technology related expenses.
Gross Profit was RMB1,769.2 million (US$250.4million), which remained flat compared to RMB1,768.6 million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate decreased to 27.6% from 32.6% in the same period last year as net effects of 47.9% volume growth, competition-led ASP decline of 20.2% and unit cost productivity gain of 14.3%.
Total Operating Expenses were RMB122.6 million (US$17.3 million), compared to RMB275.8 million in the same period last year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB312.4 million (US$44.2 million), increased 2.3% from RMB305.4 million in the same period last year. SG&A as a percentage of total revenue decreased to 4.9% from 5.6% from second quarter 2019 demonstrating healthy corporate structure and positive scale leverage.
Other operating income, net was RMB189.9 million (US$26.9 million) for the second quarter, compared to RMB29.5 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) government subsidies and tax rebates of RMB95.4 million (US$13.5 million) received, (ii) RMB60.0 million (US$8.5 million) of VAT super deduction recognized, and (iii) RMB23.6 million (US$3.3 million) ADR fee rebate.
Income from operations was RMB1,646.6 million (US$233.1 million), an increase of 10.3% from RMB1,492.7 million for the same period last year. Operating margin rate decreased to 25.7% from 27.5% in the same period last year, as a net result of decrease in gross margin and increase in other operating income.
Interest income was RMB114.3 million (US$16.2 million), compared with RMB144.5 million in the same period last year.
Foreign currency exchange gain, before tax was RMB2.6million (US$0.4 million) in the second quarter of 2020.
Income tax expenses were RMB298.3 million (US$42.2 million) compared to RMB288.8 million in the same period last year. The effective income tax rate was 17.0%, compared with 17.4% in the same period last year.
Net income was RMB1,453.6 million (US$205.7 million), an increase of 6.5% from RMB1,365.1 million in the same period last year.
Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.85 (US$0.26), compared with basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB1.73 in the same period last year.
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.85 (US$0.26), compared with RMB1.74 in the same period last year.
Adjusted net income was RMB1,453.6 million (US$205.7 million), compared with RMB1,375.9 million during the same period last year.
EBITDA was RMB2,187.0 million (US$309.6 million), compared with RMB1,952.0 million in the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB2,187.0 million (US$309.6 million), compared to RMB1,962.8 million in the same period last year.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,252.3 million (US$177.2 million), compared with RMB1,992.8 million in the same period last year. The decrease in net cash provided by operating activities resulted mainly from (i) RMB270.2 million (US$38.2 million) increase in loans to qualified network partners, and (ii) RMB245.2 million (US$34.7 million) increase in prepaid fuel and toll cost driven by increased self-owned vehicles.
Business Outlook
The Company raises its 2020 annual parcel volume projection to be in the range of 16.2 billion to 17.0 billion, representing a 33.7% to 40.3% increase year over year, and lowers the adjusted net income for 2020 to be in the range of RMB4.8 billion to RMB5.2 billion, representing a 1.7% to 9.3% decrease year over year. These estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which takes into consideration the current market condition, the negative impact from COVID-19, price competition and the Company's prioritized goal to achieve accelerated market share gains while maintaining a targeted level of earnings, and are subject to change.
Company Share Purchase
On November 15, 2018, the Company announced a share repurchase program whereby ZTO was authorized to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$500 million during an 18-month period thereafter. On March 13, 2020, the board of directors of the Company approved the extension of the current share repurchase program to June 30, 2021. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance. As of June 30, 2020, the Company has purchased an aggregate of 7,716,436 ADSs at an average purchase price of US$17.33, including repurchase commissions.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on June 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
United States:
1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong:
852-5808-1995
China:
4001-206-115
Singapore:
800-120-5863
International:
1-412-317-6061
Passcode:
4219745
United States:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Passcode:
10146155
About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.
ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.
For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
Revenues
|
5,423,640
|
6,402,421
|
906,204
|
9,997,671
|
10,318,310
|
1,460,462
|
Cost of revenues
|
(3,655,072)
|
(4,633,258)
|
(655,795)
|
(6,969,511)
|
(7,730,487)
|
(1,094,179)
|
Gross profit
|
1,768,568
|
1,769,163
|
250,409
|
3,028,160
|
2,587,823
|
366,283
|
Operating income (expenses):
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(305,350)
|
(312,421)
|
(44,220)
|
(863,128)
|
(872,472)
|
(123,490)
|
Other operating income, net
|
29,531
|
189,867
|
26,874
|
87,633
|
303,270
|
42,924
|
Total operating expenses
|
(275,819)
|
(122,554)
|
(17,346)
|
(775,495)
|
(569,202)
|
(80,566)
|
Income from operations
|
1,492,749
|
1,646,609
|
233,063
|
2,252,665
|
2,018,621
|
285,717
|
Other income (expenses):
|
Interest income
|
144,470
|
114,258
|
16,172
|
290,941
|
240,485
|
34,038
|
Interest expense
|
—
|
(9,135)
|
(1,293)
|
—
|
(9,426)
|
(1,334)
|
Loss on disposal of equity investees and
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(529)
|
—
|
—
|
Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss), before
|
22,293
|
2,594
|
367
|
(3,662)
|
19,047
|
2,696
|
Income before income tax, and share of
|
loss in equity method investments
|
1,659,512
|
1,754,326
|
248,309
|
2,539,415
|
2,268,727
|
321,117
|
Income tax expense
|
(288,803)
|
(298,302)
|
(42,222)
|
(480,661)
|
(428,074)
|
(60,590)
|
Share of loss in equity method
|
investments
|
(5,614)
|
(2,453)
|
(347)
|
(12,013)
|
(16,109)
|
(2,280)
|
Net income
|
1,365,095
|
1,453,571
|
205,740
|
2,046,741
|
1,824,544
|
258,247
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling
|
(5,614)
|
(5,217)
|
(738)
|
(6,547)
|
(1,490)
|
(211)
|
Net income attributable to ZTO Express
|
(Cayman) Inc.
|
1,359,481
|
1,448,354
|
205,002
|
2,040,194
|
1,823,054
|
258,036
|
Net earnings per share attributable to
|
ordinary shareholders
|
Basic
|
1.73
|
1.85
|
0.26
|
2.60
|
2.33
|
0.33
|
Diluted
|
1.73
|
1.85
|
0.26
|
2.59
|
2.33
|
0.33
|
Weighted average shares used in
|
calculating net earnings per ordinary
|
share
|
Basic
|
786,106,219
|
783,894,733
|
783,894,733
|
786,069,533
|
783,124,385
|
783,124,385
|
Diluted
|
786,385,711
|
783,894,733
|
783,894,733
|
786,262,099
|
783,224,329
|
783,224,329
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax of
|
nil:
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
293,376
|
(23,558)
|
(3,334)
|
(50,852)
|
153,368
|
21,708
|
Comprehensive income
|
1,658,471
|
1,430,013
|
202,406
|
1,995,889
|
1,977,912
|
279,955
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
(5,614)
|
(5,217)
|
(738)
|
(6,547)
|
(1,490)
|
(211)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
1,652,857
|
1,424,796
|
201,668
|
1,989,342
|
1,976,422
|
279,744
|
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:
|
As of
|
December 31,
|
June 30, 2020
|
2019
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
5,270,204
|
5,261,920
|
744,776
|
Restricted cash
|
7,210
|
1,300
|
184
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
675,567
|
628,466
|
88,954
|
Financing receivables, net
|
511,124
|
471,837
|
66,784
|
Short-term investment
|
11,113,217
|
8,437,887
|
1,194,305
|
Inventories
|
43,845
|
64,152
|
9,080
|
Advances to suppliers
|
438,272
|
631,220
|
89,343
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
1,964,506
|
2,239,249
|
316,945
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
74,312
|
81,529
|
11,540
|
Total current assets
|
20,098,257
|
17,817,560
|
2,521,911
|
Investments in equity investees
|
3,109,494
|
3,319,697
|
469,873
|
Property and equipment, net
|
12,470,632
|
14,651,069
|
2,073,724
|
Land use rights, net
|
2,508,860
|
3,829,158
|
541,982
|
Intangible assets, net
|
48,029
|
44,930
|
6,359
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
901,956
|
784,780
|
111,078
|
Goodwill
|
4,241,541
|
4,241,541
|
600,351
|
Deferred tax assets
|
403,587
|
552,671
|
78,226
|
Long-term investment
|
946,180
|
1,390,510
|
196,814
|
Long-term financing receivables, net
|
549,775
|
1,240,680
|
175,607
|
Other non-current assets
|
612,191
|
607,178
|
85,940
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
45,890,502
|
48,479,774
|
6,861,865
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Short-term bank borrowing
|
—
|
1,690,000
|
239,204
|
Accounts payable
|
1,475,258
|
1,105,673
|
156,498
|
Notes payable
|
—
|
496,200
|
70,232
|
Advances from customers
|
1,210,887
|
1,208,970
|
171,119
|
Income tax payable
|
80,272
|
166,035
|
23,501
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
38,943
|
23,101
|
3,270
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
298,728
|
240,240
|
34,004
|
Acquisition consideration payable
|
22,942
|
22,942
|
3,247
|
Dividends payable
|
1,629
|
334,313
|
47,319
|
Other current liabilities
|
3,552,288
|
3,490,285
|
494,015
|
Total current liabilities
|
6,680,947
|
8,777,759
|
1,242,409
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
504,442
|
420,310
|
59,491
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
207,896
|
215,617
|
30,519
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
93,820
|
71,409
|
10,107
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
7,487,105
|
9,485,095
|
1,342,526
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized,
|
803,551,115 shares issued and 781,947,464 shares outstanding as of
|
December 31, 2019; 803,551,115 shares issued and 783,894,733 shares
|
outstanding as of June 30, 2020)
|
517
|
517
|
73
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
22,336,594
|
20,852,513
|
2,951,482
|
Treasury shares, at cost
|
(1,436,767)
|
(1,350,529)
|
(191,155)
|
Retained earnings
|
16,726,540
|
18,549,594
|
2,625,525
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
675,720
|
829,087
|
117,350
|
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity
|
38,302,604
|
38,881,182
|
5,503,275
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
100,793
|
113,497
|
16,064
|
Total Equity
|
38,403,397
|
38,994,679
|
5,519,339
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
45,890,502
|
48,479,774
|
6,861,865
In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326), which requires all entities to disclose their current estimate of all expected credit losses. The Group adopted this ASU on January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective transition method and no material adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings of 2020 was necessary. The adoption of this new ASU has no material impact on its consolidated financial position, results of operations or cashflow.
Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(in thousands)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
1,992,804
|
1,252,270
|
177,247
|
2,626,074
|
1,430,061
|
202,415
|
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing
|
1,498,752
|
(1,097,851)
|
(155,390)
|
2,394,117
|
(1,812,554)
|
(256,552)
|
Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing
|
activities
|
(2,493,043)
|
65,298
|
9,242
|
(2,507,052)
|
362,952
|
51,372
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,
|
cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
21,803
|
2,145
|
304
|
(23,430)
|
19,460
|
2,754
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash
|
equivalents and restricted cash
|
1,020,316
|
221,862
|
31,403
|
2,489,709
|
(81)
|
(11)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
at beginning of period
|
6,092,347
|
5,055,471
|
715,555
|
4,622,954
|
5,277,414
|
746,969
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
7,112,663
|
5,277,333
|
746,958
|
7,112,663
|
5,277, 333
|
746,958
|
at end of period
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:
|
As of
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2020
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(in thousands)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
7,111,684
|
5,261,920
|
744,776
|
Restricted cash, current
|
979
|
1,300
|
184
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
—
|
14,113
|
1,998
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
7,112,663
|
5,277,333
|
746,958
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
Net income
|
1,365,095
|
1,453,571
|
205,740
|
2,046,741
|
1,824,544
|
258,247
|
Add:
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
10,800
|
—
|
—
|
295,065
|
264,154
|
37,389
|
Loss on disposal of equity
|
investees and subsidiary, net of
|
income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
529
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted net income
|
1,375,895
|
1,453,571
|
205,740
|
2,342,335
|
2,088,698
|
295,636
|
Net income
|
1,365,095
|
1,453,571
|
205,740
|
2,046,741
|
1,824,544
|
258,247
|
Add:
|
Depreciation
|
283,409
|
408,426
|
57,809
|
554,832
|
801,006
|
113,375
|
Amortization
|
14,676
|
17,602
|
2,491
|
25,969
|
33,250
|
4,706
|
Interest expenses
|
—
|
9,135
|
1,293
|
—
|
9,426
|
1,334
|
Income tax expenses
|
288,803
|
298,302
|
42,222
|
480,661
|
428,074
|
60,590
|
EBITDA
|
1,951,983
|
2,187,036
|
309,555
|
3,108,203
|
3,096,300
|
438,252
|
Add:
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
10,800
|
—
|
—
|
295,065
|
264,154
|
37,389
|
Loss on disposal of equity
|
investees and subsidiary, before
|
income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
529
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
1,962,783
|
2,187,036
|
309,555
|
3,403,797
|
3,360,454
|
475,641
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
Net income attributable to ordinary
|
shareholders
|
1,359,481
|
1,448,354
|
205,002
|
2,040,194
|
1,823,054
|
258,036
|
Add:
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
10,800
|
—
|
—
|
295,065
|
264,154
|
37,389
|
Impairment of investment in equity
|
Loss on disposal of equity
|
investees and subsidiary, net of
|
income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
529
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted Net income attributable to
|
1,370,281
|
1,448,354
|
205,002
|
2,335,788
|
2,087,208
|
295,425
|
ordinary shareholders
|
Weighted average shares used in
|
calculating net earnings per ordinary
|
share/ADS
|
Basic
|
786,106,219
|
783,894,733
|
783,894,733
|
786,069,533
|
783,124,385
|
783,124,385
|
Diluted
|
786,385,711
|
783,894,733
|
783,894,733
|
786,262,099
|
783,224,329
|
783,224,329
|
Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to
|
ordinary shareholders
|
Basic
|
1.73
|
1.85
|
0.26
|
2.60
|
2.33
|
0.33
|
Diluted
|
1.73
|
1.85
|
0.26
|
2.59
|
2.33
|
0.33
|
Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS
|
attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
Basic
|
1.74
|
1.85
|
0.26
|
2.97
|
2.67
|
0.38
|
Diluted
|
1.74
|
1.85
|
0.26
|
2.97
|
2.66
|
0.38
SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.