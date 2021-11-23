Market Size Growth of USD 2.02 Billion is Expected for Voice Biometrics between 2020 and 2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Auraya Systems Pty. Ltd., LumenVox LLC, M2SYS Technology, NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., OneVault Pty. Ltd., Speech Technology Center Ltd., Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., and VoiceIt Technologies LLC are some of the major market participants.

The rising prominence of voice biometrics in BFSI sector will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Voice Biometrics Market 2021-2025: Geographical Landscape

North America will register the highest growth rate of 35% among the other regions. Therefore, the voice recognition biometrics market in this territory is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The US is the key market for voice biometrics in North America. The increased adoption in the healthcare sector will facilitate the voice biometrics market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Voice Biometrics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

BFSI



Government



Telecommunications



Healthcare



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Voice Biometrics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the Voice Biometrics Market include Auraya Systems Pty. Ltd., LumenVox LLC, M2SYS Technology, NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., OneVault Pty. Ltd., Speech Technology Center Ltd., Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., and VoiceIt Technologies LLC.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the voice biometrics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The rising prominence of voice biometrics in BFSI sector will positively impact the market growth. However, lack of accuracy will hamper the market growth.

Voice Biometrics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist voice biometrics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the voice biometrics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the voice biometrics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of voice biometrics market vendors

Voice Biometrics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.50 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Auraya Systems Pty. Ltd., LumenVox LLC, M2SYS Technology, NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., OneVault Pty. Ltd., Speech Technology Center Ltd., Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., and VoiceIt Technologies LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

