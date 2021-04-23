Market Street Memory Care Viera Celebrates Earth Day with 2nd Annual 'Go Green' Art Show

Residents at Market Street Memory Care Viera are expressing their artistic voices through Watercrest's signature program, Artful Expressions. From photography and painting, to art history and performing arts, the evidence-based research program invites residents to spark their imagination through a series of interesting and unique classes, workshops, and experiences. The program encourages interaction at all levels; some participants enjoy the sophistication of painting's history and mediums, while others delight in the opportunity for free-spirited artistry.

"Artistic expression eases the communication barriers experienced by individuals living with dementia," says Ruth Norman, Memory Care Director at Market Street Viera. "Our Earth Day art show not only allows residents to positively impact their environment but provides opportunity for engagement and interaction on multiple levels."

Artful Expressions is a critical element of Watercrest's Live Exhilarated™ program, which was created to focus on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual residents' passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"Though the past year presented many challenges, we encouraged our residents to stay connected through their various hobbies and passions," says Rosemarie Reid, Executive Director of Market Street Viera. "We were honored to showcase the original artwork of several residents, including a beautiful cross stitch by Claire Larsen, calligraphy by Nancy Cote, and paintings of a sea turtle by Leona Olmstead and long horned cattle by Shirley Melloy."

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is a state-of-the-art memory care community, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, as well as spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. The 64-unit memory care community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida. For more information, contact the community at 321-253-6321.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

