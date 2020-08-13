Market Valuation Services' New FLARE Software for Banks and Credit Unions Brings Efficiency and Objectivity to Residential Valuations

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The valuation process is now more efficient than ever, thanks to the launch of Market Valuation Services' latest software, Fully Loaded Asset Report Evaluator (FLARE). FLARE's innovative software helps financial institutions expedite valuation services with improved accuracy, to help increase their bottom line.

The software uses a library of data and sophisticated algorithms to produce quick valuations in less time than a traditional bank valuation, and it does so free from human bias. It meets the standards of Interagency Appraisal Guidelines (IAG) and is available for use across all 50 states.

FLARE's system allows clients to address common issues stemming from traditional bank valuation methods, including slower result times, cost-effectiveness, reliability and biased results caused by human-based judgment.

The company could not be more excited to announce FLARE's arrival, said M. Ryan Moore, CSO of Market Valuation Services.

"We believe we will be able to better cater to the needs of banks and credit unions with FLARE and offer them something new that they can be eager to use right away," Moore said.

"Even one bias discrepancy can affect residential real estate transactions in big ways," Moore added. "We are excited to offer a solution that streamlines the process and helps ensure all parties feel confident in the resulting valuation."

For more information, or to view a sample report, visit mvsvc.com/flare.

ABOUT MARKET VALUATION SERVICES

A privately held corporation founded in 2010, Market Valuation Services is a leading appraisal management company (AMC) with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. The company caters to customers across the nation with fast, efficient and accurate AMC services. The team brings a boutique experience to customers, while offering customizable appraisal management solutions. For more information, visit mvsvc.com.

Director of Public Relations

Design At Work

832.200.8236

[email protected]

SOURCE Market Valuation Services

Related Links

https://www.mvsvc.com/

