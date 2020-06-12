Market Your Business for Long-Term Success

Today, he is the co-founder of ClickFunnels, a successful software company that helps entrepreneurs get their message out to the marketplace quickly and efficiently. Brunson is also the author of a series of books, including "Traffic Secrets," which is filled with tips for using classic and foundational direct marketing techniques to help future customers discover an entrepreneur's product or service and drive demand.

Learn the art of successful business marketing with Brunson's advice, adapted from "Traffic Secrets," the third installment in his bestselling trilogy.

Work behind the scenes to connect with your target audience. With a little research, you can identify the places your target customers tend to congregate. Places like Facebook groups, YouTube channels, podcasts, blogs and other platforms serve as trusted sources of information, and these are the places where they're more apt to listen to what you have to say. Make a list of 100 of these hangouts and reach out to the people behind the scenes. Listen, learn, pitch collaborative opportunities and pay for ads if that's what it takes to get in front of your audience.

Don't just post on social media; understand it. Social media is a powerful tool for marketers and entrepreneurs. Depending on your business, you may be able to leverage both your personal profile and a business account to connect with your audience. Another key is customizing your strategy for each platform. Know which channels your target audience members use and focus your energy there. Understand the platform's algorithm and post content it wants to share with its users.

Pay for email ads. A wide variety of online news sites, newsletters, online communities and influencers have large email lists. Approach those with audiences that would be interested in your product or service and request an email endorsement. Having third-party endorsers announce your offer to their email lists lets you go around the competition to talk directly to your target audience.

"If you are selling anything online, or trying to generate leads online, no matter what industry you're in, these 20 traffic secrets can help attract more eyeballs," Brunson said. "I'd like to help you fill your website and funnels with your dream customers, so I'm going to give you my new book for free. Just visit grabtrafficsecrets.com."

5 Ways to Drive Traffic on Social Media

These strategies from "Traffic Secrets" can help drive traffic using these major platforms:

Google: Search the keyword you'd like to rank for. Scan results, looking for sites that have ads, banners, affiliate links to products or subscription boxes. Contact the owners of those pages and ask about advertising options to buy your way in and build your list.

YouTube: Create a 15-second intro with a catchy hook followed by a short 4-second branded message then tell your viewer why he or she should listen. Create a connection with personal commentary and share valuable content for the next 7-12 minutes. Close with a call to action.

Facebook: Think of your cover photo as your billboard and the intro section as your business card where you can place links to funnels. When posting, share stories that can open conversations, and remember to engage readers in the comments.

Instagram: Decide whether you want to inspire, educate or entertain then create a caption. Three effective options: tell a story, ask a question or make a list.

Podcasting: In addition to working the podcast circuit and delivering a call to action at the end of each show, you can leverage influencers in other ways. Buy ads on their podcasts and arrange guest appearances that let you ask their listeners to check out your own podcast.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

