MarketCounsel Wins Award for Outstanding Achievement

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketCounsel was recognized for Outstanding Achievement among Compliance and Law Firms at the WealthManagement.com 2018 Industry Awards for its Tactical Compliance program. The awards honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success. The winners were announced at a formal gala reception on September 13th 2018 in New York City.

MarketCounsel earned the award for its Tactical Compliance program, an innovative solution specifically designed to layer practical compliance consulting and hands-on support for an RIA's regulatory compliance program. It's MarketCounsel's third WealthManagement.com Industry Award in four years; they have been recognized as a finalist in every year of the awards program.

"We are honored to be recognized by WealthManagement.com for our relentless pursuit of developing compliance management programs that address the evolving needs of the country's preeminent independent investment advisers," said Brian Hamburger, MarketCounsel's founder, president and CEO. "We'll accept this nod of approval from an industry authority like WealthManagement.com and, together with our client feedback, continue our quest to provide advisors with the tools and support they need to efficiently realize their business vision."

"At MarketCounsel, we believe that a strong regulatory compliance program for investment advisers provides a non-negotiable baseline operational standard which provides a solid foundation to sustain its long-term success," said Mr. Hamburger. "Our compliance programs add proactive guidance, access to the highest quality counsel, a culture of accountability, and a bevy of tools and resources, all delivered within an extraordinary service commitment and proprietary technology platform," he continued. MarketCounsel's compliance management programs help substantiate this foundation for its member firms, providing them with an essential chassis to support sound business decisions, avoiding the paralysis that affects less-equipped firms. The Tactical Compliance program furnishes member firms with a practical curriculum, review, and feedback that culminates in assisting them in satisfying their annual compliance review obligations.

"The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards provide us with the opportunity to recognize excellence among vendors and suppliers serving the financial advisor community," said David Armstrong, editor-in-chief of WealthManagement.com and awards program chair.

For its 11th straight year, MarketCounsel will host the 2018 MarketCounsel Summit (http://summit.marketcounsel.com). The MarketCounsel Summit sits as the industry's capstone event at the end of each year, bringing together the leadership of the country's preeminent independent investment advisers, their service providers, and leading financial and industry journalists. The MarketCounsel Summit (#MSUM18), held December 3rd – 6th at the Four Seasons Las Vegas, is known for its legacy of trending and visionary topics led by a faculty of industry leaders, national headliners, and MarketCounsel's own staff, accompanied by abundant networking opportunities and immersive after-hours events.

About MarketCounsel

MarketCounsel is the leading business and regulatory consultancy to the country's preeminent independent investment advisers at all stages throughout their lifecycle. Since its inception, MarketCounsel has been steadfast in its mission to deliver solutions to the most substantial challenges faced by entrepreneurs in this fast-growing and highly-regulated industry, and it has emerged as one of its most effective advocates.

From the initial launch of a registered investment adviser to its compliance management platform, and from its business growth to its succession strategies, MarketCounsel consistently delivers trusted counsel and an extraordinary service model by leveraging the finest minds in the industry, advanced technologies and sound business processes. The consultancy's annual event, the MarketCounsel Summit, has become the premier gathering for the country's leading growth-oriented, independent investment advisers, and serves as both a spark and catalyst for conversation among the industry's leaders.

Visit www.marketcounsel.com for more information.

