Marketers Can Now Seamlessly Integrate TrustRadius and 6sense Intent Data for Better Results

Customers can now access downstream intent data from TrustRadius directly within the 6sense platform. Tweet this

"Serious buyers use TrustRadius to make purchase decisions. Their behavior translates to intent data signals. Those downstream signals are among the strongest in the market. We're excited to partner with 6sense to give marketers access to this second-party intent data," says TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat.

"This unique intent data from TrustRadius' platform complements the 6sense Intent Data Network and builds upon our commitment to help marketing and sales extract the most value from the Dark Funnel," says 6sense SVP of Product & UX, Amar Doshi.

Companies like Planful, WatchGuard, and ThoughtSpot are already using this integration to level up their ABM efforts.

"Over 15% of our accounts increased the buying stage when we integrated TrustRadius intent data in 6sense. It really helps move accounts down the buyer's journey." - Emily Ross, Sr. Manager of Demand Generation at Planful.

"We always saw great results using TrustRadius intent data within 6sense prior to this integration. This integration makes intent data and segmentation a more scalable strategy for our team. The fact that the data is dynamic is a game changer for making highly-targeted segments that are evergreen." - Alex McWethy, Director of Demand Generation at WatchGuard Technologies

Available today, the TrustRadius and 6sense integration is simple to set up and use within a matter of hours. All 6sense customers can get access to TrustRadius intent signals within 6sense segmentation by reaching out to their 6sense Customer Success Managers.

Join this webinar to learn how demand generation leaders at Planful and WatchGuard drive success with TrustRadius intent data and 6sense.

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.

The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B sales and marketing teams achieve predictable revenue growth with the power of AI, big data, and machine learning. 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior and prioritizes fragmented data to focus on in-market accounts, and engages resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. Led by Jason Zintak, 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything they need to do to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete and win more often.

SOURCE TrustRadius, Inc.

Related Links

www.trustradius.com

