Marketers Name ON24 Top Solution for Getting Business Done

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's new normal makes digital marketing mission-critical for business success. In fact, 91% of top-performing marketers agree that creating and delivering digital experiences is the most important factor for driving future revenue growth. That's why marketers have named ON24 as their top solution for engaging audiences and driving business growth in two separate rankings by G2 and TrustRadius.

"Our customers continue to set the bar for digital marketing and demonstrate that interactive, data-rich experiences are what drive results now and in the future. It's been incredible to see the innovative ways ON24 users are taking audience engagement to the next level through their webinars and digital events, especially during these challenging times," says Sharat Sharan, Founder and CEO, ON24. "We're humbled to be a part of helping marketers continue their success and to be recognized by our users as a vital marketing channel. This honor furthers our mission of helping businesses transform their marketing and build resilient revenue strategies ."

Building on its Spring 2020 G2 Leader Awards, ON24 earned the #5 spot on G2Crowd's list of the Best Products for Marketers , the #11 spot on its Top 50 Products for Enterprise and was ranked in the top half of the Best Software Products 2020 . An analysis of ON24's user reviews combined with G2's own scoring methodology resulted in the company's three rankings.

ON24 also received a Top Rated product award from the review site TrustRadius. This designation is based entirely on customer feedback via reviews, further demonstrating why ON24 is the platform marketers rely on to create and deliver engaging digital experiences.

"Webinars are not just another tool in the martech stack for us, they're the go-to channel for engaging and converting customers throughout the entire buyer's journey. And, ON24 is like no other webinar solution –the interactivity and personalization of the platform helps us align to the sales funnel and accelerate our results," says Jeremy Collins, VP of Marketing, Aurea Software. "Now, more than ever, great marketing is all about connecting with people through digital experiences, and that's why I partner with ON24."

The recognition of ON24 as a leading technology platform comes as the company builds new resources to help marketers advance their digital strategies. This month, ON24 launched the industry's first Center for Marketing Transformation and empowered over 20K B2B marketers to advance their digital marketing skills through a series of virtual event experiences.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to transform the way businesses engage with their audience, powering interactive, data-rich digital marketing experiences that drive a resilient revenue strategy. Through the ON24 Platform , marketers can create and deliver live, always-on and personalized webinar, content and virtual event experiences, and capture audience behavior to turn engagement into actionable data. With a digital experience taking place every minute, ON24 is the network where a half million professionals engage every day for a total of 4 billion engagement minutes per year. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com.

