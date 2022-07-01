Marketing 360® Helps Apartment Complex Increase Conversions with Organic Strategy

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investing in a well-rounded, multi-channel marketing strategy can help increase brand awareness and visibility, but most small businesses owners know that it all comes down to increasing conversions.

In this case study , Marketing 360® discusses how an apartment complex was able to increase their organic conversions with the help of their Marketing 360 Marketing Success Manager and a well executed organic marketing strategy.

Over the last six months, this apartment complex was able to drive more than 1K conversions, almost 200K impressions, and 16K clicks. This success came from mostly organic efforts. Compared to the previous six-month period, this resulted in a 17% increase in organic impressions, a 18% increase in organic clicks, a 16% increase in keywords that they rank for, and a whopping 1,106.9% increase in organic conversions.

These impressive results were achieved by focusing their marketing efforts on organic traffic. They did this, first, by creating new, effective landing pages that were optimized with their best keywords and easy to navigate. They included clear calls to action throughout their website pages, making it easy for users to find what they were looking for. They also ensured that the content on their website was well-written content that gave users all the information that they needed and included their best, location-specific keywords to help them rank in their local area. In addition, they made sure to keep their website design clean and concise while utilizing eye-catching images to keep users engaged and connected.

A small business website needs to be able to convert visitors, and that takes a well-rounded organic marketing approach.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a fully integrated marketing team, the Marketing 360 platform makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. For over a decade, the Marketing 360 platform has given SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

