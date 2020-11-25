Marketing 360® Named in Capterra's Top 20 Most Popular Landing Page Softwares

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® announced today that it has been named a Top 20 landing page software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software.

Top 20 Most Popular Landing Page Software is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the landing page software space that offer the most popular solutions. The Top 20 report is available at https://www.capterra.com/landing-page-software/#top-20

Marketing 360®

"Our website and landing page builder ties in nicely with our other suite of products in the software, making building a website and landing pages a breeze for business owners," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly.

The website and landing page builder within the Marketing 360 platform allows users to effortlessly create a fully integrated website. The platform includes pre-designed. industry specific, fully customizable templates, or a user can start from scratch with the assistance of the easy-to-use design tools. Business owners who want help designing their website can take advantage of the Marketing 360 designers.

The website builder also seamlessly integrates with the rest of the Marketing 360® platform, including CRM, forms, payments, email automation, scheduling, analytics and more.

In addition to being named as one of the top 20 most popular landing page softwares, Marketing 360 was also recognized in the top 20 most popular social media management softwares, campaign management softwares, lead generation softwares, email marketing softwares, and social media marketing softwares.

Marketing 360 offers interested business owners the ability to create a free account to try out the software. Free accounts can be created at https://www.marketing360.com/signup .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Capterra

Capterra helps organizations around the world find the right software for their needs. Founded in 1999, Capterra's global product footprint, verified user reviews backbone, independent research, and tailored comparison tools, provide more than five million in-market buyers with a confidence-building discovery experience every month. For more information, visit capterra.com.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Marketing 360®

Related Links

https://www.marketing360.com

