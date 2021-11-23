Marketing 360® Partners With Sales Transformation Group - Joining the Power of Digital Marketing with Effective Sales Strategy

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® and Sales Transformation Group today announced a partnership that will bring the power of the Marketing 360 technology to Sales Transformation Group's clients. This partnership will help home improvement businesses and contractors obtain and convert more leads through the Sales Transformation Group's sales system and the Marketing 360 software.

"My outlook on the partnership between STG and Marketing 360 is optimistic," said Ryan Groth, CEO of Sales Transformation Group. "Marketing 360 is a proven platform that offers STG's client base a powerful combination of our learn-tech and the digital horsepower required to grow their businesses."

The Marketing 360 platform and team helps contractors and home improvement businesses efficiently and effortlessly market their business online and increase lead flow, and the Sales Transformation Group helps those businesses convert the leads into customers. The partnership will just further help these businesses grow.

"We are on a mission to help small businesses, like contractors and home improvement companies, grow with powerful technology. Our goal is to continue to find innovative marketing agency partners in local markets with a similar vision around supporting SMBs with innovation," said Jerry Kelly, CMO of Marketing 360. "Sales Transformation Group and Marketing 360 are well aligned, and we look forward to our continued growth together."

For more information about the partnership, visit https://stg.partners.marketing360.com/

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

