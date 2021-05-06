Marketing 360® Releases Case Study on the Power of Data-Driven Ads for Small Businesses

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For small business owners, every dollar invested in digital advertising campaigns is taking a leap of faith, and that's why it's so important that those leaps of faith pay off. With the right tools and experts behind you, a good campaign can make a huge impact, and that's exactly what happened for a local dance studio with the help of Marketing 360.

With the help of their Marketing 360 success manager and using data to drive the correct strategy, they were able to increase their impressions by almost 62%, their engagement and clicks by almost 41%, and their conversions by more than 55%!

With in-person classes opening back up, the studio was focused on boosting their attendance and raised their ad investment from $300 per month to $600 per month and reassessed their strategy by closely monitoring the performance of the ads with their success manager. They saw that their Facebook ads were not driving the kind of conversions they were hoping for, so they pivoted and invested their budget into Google ads, where they saw a much better conversion rate.

Using data to power digital advertising decisions is key, but doing so with the help of an expert by your side can be even more powerful.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

970-541-3284

[email protected]

SOURCE Marketing 360®

Related Links

https://www.marketing360.com

