Marketing 360® Releases Content Marketing Case Study

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most business owners know and understand the importance of content marketing and search engine optimization. Afterall, if done correctly, the right content marketing strategy can lead to an abundance of free clicks and extremely high-quality leads. Although content marketing is a long game, with some patience and understanding that it takes time, business owners can see great long-term success with content marketing.

In this case study, Marketing 360 shares how a Texas-based professional licensing company, with the help of their Content Marketing Specialist, saw huge, long-term results with an effective content marketing strategy.

They saw hundreds of thousands of impressions, thousands of clicks, and hundreds of conversions, almost all coming from organic search, in just a three-month period. Compared to the three-month period prior, the efforts put forth through content marketing resulted in an incredible increase in conversions of 19%! Furthermore, they saw a 9% increase in impressions and a 15% increase in clicks.

The strategy? First, their Content Marketing Specialist went through their entire website and optimized it for relevant keywords and phrases, like "Texas real estate licence" and "Texas real estate school." Next, they began to add fresh, new content, in the form of blogs and new pages, to their site on a consistent basis. The new content also included infographics and videos. They also began to post regularly on social media. Lastly, they made it a priority to obtain reviews from past clients to help build trust.

This content marketing strategy delivered big results, and the business will continue to implore these strategies.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

