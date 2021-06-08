Marketing 360® Releases Moving Company Marketing Success Story

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people only move a handful of times throughout their lives, so moving companies aren't typically able to rely on repeat business like many other industries can. Because of this, it's important that moving companies are able to be found quickly and easily when prospective customers are searching for them.

In this case study , a Marketing 360® client, a moving company, saw the incredible value that the right marketing strategy and team can have on their business. With the help of their Marketing 360 team, this client had over one million impressions, thousands of clicks, and hundreds of conversions over the last 90 days.

The strategy? The adopted marketing strategy for this moving company covered all bases - SEO, social media management, reputation management, and paid pads.

Through regularly building out new content on their website, such as blogs and new pages, they were able to see their organic traffic greatly increase. They gained brand recognition on social media by regularly posting and engaging with their audience, as well as running some paid social ads to gain new followers.

Reputation is key for a moving company, as potential customers are looking for a company that they can trust to move and take care of their most valued possessions. This moving company made their stellar reputation front and center on their website by embedding the Top Rated Local® widget to the homepage of their website. This enabled new visitors to immediately see their ratings and reviews.

Last, but certainly not least, this mover was able to capture market share and drive high-quality leads by running highly targeted paid ads through Google.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

