Marketing 360® Social app Named Noteworthy Social Media Management Software on Capterra's 2021 Shortlist

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capterra recently released their 2021 Shortlist, and Marketing 360® is proud to have been named a noteworthy social media management software product.

To compile the 2021 Shortlist, Capterra analyzed all social media management software products in their directory and eliminated products that didn't meet their requirements for functionality and positive reviews. They then took the highest-rated and most popular social media management software products to create the list.

"The Marketing 360 Social app is a robust and easy-to-use software to help business owners schedule and manage their social posts across all social platforms, all from one place," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. "Business owners are able to effortlessly schedule posts, track and analyze their organic social performance, and utilize our in app design tools to help them create meaningful posts."

The Marketing 360 Social app gives business owners and social media managers:

The ability to schedule posts in advance that will automatically post on the date and time specified. Schedule a week's worth of posts or a year's worth of posts in advance.

In app design tools to help create eye-catching, engaging posts

Tracking and intelligence reports to see what social media channels and what types of content are driving the best results.

The ability to assign user roles for post approval

The ability to add on a dedicated Social Media Manager to design and manage posts for you

Integration into other Marketing 360 platform apps

The full shortlist can be found at https://www.capterra.com/social-media-management-software/#shortlist

In addition to being named a noteworthy social media management software product, Marketing 360 was also recognized on the shortlists for chiropractic software, auto dealer software, lawn care software, campaign management software, content marketing software, reputation management software, email management software, landing page software, daycare software, SMS marketing software, salon software, lead generation software, and billing and invoicing software.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Capterra

Capterra helps organizations around the world find the right software for their needs. Founded in 1999, Capterra's global product footprint, verified user reviews backbone, independent research, and tailored comparison tools, provide more than five million in-market buyers with a confidence-building discovery experience every month. For more information, visit capterra.com.

