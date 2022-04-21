Marketing 360® Social Media Management Strategy Increases Impressions and Sales for Online Retailer

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implementing the right social media management strategy has the potential to increase sales and brand awareness, and most business owners know that being active on social media is a non-negotiable in this day and age.

In this case study , Marketing 360® discusses how one online retailer, with the help of the social media management team at Marketing 360, was able to increase their sales and impressions through their social media management strategy.

In a three month period, this business saw 235,814 impressions and generated 78,043 clicks to their website. This was achieved through posting a variety of educational and engaging content on Facebook and Instagram that asked their audience to answer questions. It might sound counterintuitive, but posting engaging, community-focused content rather than sales-focused content can lead to more sales.

They also used ad budget to boost their posts which allowed them to get in front of more people. This led to an additional 55,268 impressions and to direct conversions.

Social media is truly non-negotiable for business owners, and it provides one of the best avenues to get in front of new and existing customers. The right social media management strategy can help businesses increase their brand recognition and sales.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a fully integrated marketing team, the Marketing 360 platform makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. For over a decade, the Marketing 360 platform has given SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Marketing 360®