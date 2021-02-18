Marketing 360®'s CRM App was the Top Accessed App in the Platform in 2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® recently announced their 2020 platform metrics, which showed that the SMBs using the platform accessed and used the CRM app the most in 2020.

Through the Marketing 360 CRM app, small business owners are able to stay organized as they scale and grow their businesses. SMBs using the CRM app enjoy:

Centralized data for employees, leads, and customers

Manage leads, sales reps, deals, and sales stages

Track communications to include calls, texts, and emails

Upload & manage files

Create tasks and manage projects

Segment customer lists for automated journeys & engagement

Fully customizable experience

Integration into other apps for marketing automation

"The Marketing 360 CRM app is an extremely powerful tool for our SMB clients," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. "It's no surprise that the CRM app continues to see good adoption and utilization for our SMB customers, making it the most used app in 2020."

The CRM app allows SMBs to streamline everything about their sales process, saving them time and helping them to stay organized. The fully managed CRM app seamlessly integrates with the rest of the Marketing 360 platform, including website, business analytics, sales reporting, marketing performance, email automation, SMS marketing, scheduling, booking, payments, and more.

Marketing 360 offers interested business owners the ability to create their account and use the software, as well as unlock plans and pricing at https://www.marketing360.com/signup .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

