Marketing Attribution Software Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Growing Adoption of AI and Big Data Analytics in Marketing Activities & Increasing Number of Marketing Channels

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marketing Attribution Software Market by Component (Solution and Services), Attribution Type (Single Source, Multi Source, and Probabilistic or Algorithmic), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing need to track customer behavior for targeted marketing activities to drive the marketing attribution software market

The global marketing attribution software market size is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2018 to USD 3.6 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.4% during the forecast period.

The marketing attribution software market's major growth factors are rising need to optimize the marketing spend and effective tracking of customer behavior for targeted marketing activities. However, data privacy and protection of personal data is critical to marketing attribution software adoption.

Probabilistic or algorithmic attribution segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Probabilistic or algorithmic attribution features data-driven conversion credits among all touchpoints and uses algorithms with machine learning or predictive analytics to figure out where the credit is due. This model analyzes both converting and non-converting customer journey across all channels. It further helps in identifying which marketing channels have the maximum impact and importance of different touchpoints across the customer journey.

Telecom and IT segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Enterprises in the telecom and Information Technology (IT) vertical are focusing on effectively targeting new users and decreasing attribution rate of the existing customers. They are emphasizing on implementing effective marketing campaigns to increase its subscriber base, thus are targeting users via different online channels. The increase in the number of internet and mobile devices is said to have fueled the growth of the telecom and IT vertical in the marketing attribution software market.

Marketing attribution solutions help telecom and IT enterprises to analyze effective digital channel to optimize its marketing spends and improve the user experience. This vertical is at the forefront of leveraging marketing attribution solutions, due to the emerging need for effectively targeting an audience via a right communication channel.

Asia Pacific to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for marketing attribution software and services. Major APAC economies, such as China, Australia, New Zealand, and India, provide huge opportunities for vendors of marketing attribution software and services in the region. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Marketing Attribution Software Market

4.2 Market in North America, by Vertical and Country

4.3 Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need to Optimize the Marketing Spend

5.2.1.2 Effective Tracking of Customer Behavior for Targeted Marketing Activities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Privacy and Protection of Personal Data Critical to Marketing Attribution Software Adoption

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of Ai and Big Data Analytics in Marketing Activities

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Marketing Channels to Reach the End Customers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Selection of a Relevant Attribution Model and Vendor

5.2.4.2 Integrating Marketing Attribution Software With Other Business Applications

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Adobe

5.3.2 Use Case 2: SAP

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Cake & Accelerize

5.4 Attribution Models

5.4.1 First Touch Attribution

5.4.2 Last Touch Attribution

5.4.3 Linear Attribution

5.4.4 Time Decay Attribution

5.4.5 U-Shaped (Position-Based) Attribution

5.4.6 W-Shaped Attribution

5.4.7 Probabilistic Or Algorithmic Attribution



6 Marketing Attribution Software Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.3 Services



7 Market, by Attribution Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single-Source Attribution

7.3 Multi-Source Attribution

7.4 Probabilistic Or Algorithmic Attribution



8 Market, by Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Security Concerns Among Enterprises to Drive the Adoption of the On-Premises Deployment Type

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness of Cloud-Based Marketing Attribution Solutions to Drive Its Adoption



9 Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Need for Competitive Edge in the Market Likely to Drive the Marketing Attribution Market Among Large Enterprises



10 Marketing Attribution Software Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retail

10.3 FMCG and Consumer Packaged Goods

10.4 Computing Products and Consumer Electronics

10.5 Telecom and IT

10.6 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.7 Media and Entertainment

10.8 Healthcare

10.9 Travel and Hospitality

10.1 Others



11 Market, by Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles



Adobe

Analytic Partners

Attribution

Calibermind

Engagio

Fospha

Google

IRI

LeadsRx

Leandata

Marketing Attribution

Merkle

Neustar

Optimine

Oracle

Rockerbox

SAP

Singular

Visual IQ

Wizaly

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4pb7sc/marketing?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

