Marketing Automation Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 47.76 Billion by 2027, Globally, at 13.96% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Marketing Automation Market will rise as a result of rising IoT device penetration, advancements in big data and data analytics tools, desire for corporate automation, and demand for insights.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Marketing Automation Market" By Deployment (By Deployment, By Application, By End User, By Vertical), By Application (Campaign Management, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Mobile Application, Reporting and Analytics, Social Media Marketing, Others), By End User (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Advertising and Design, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Distribution, Media and Entertainment, Retail, IT and telecom, and Others), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Marketing Automation Market size was valued at USD 16.80 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 47.76 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.96% from 2020 to 2027.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Marketing Automation Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Marketing Automation Market Overview

Marketing automation is a platform or technology that is used by marketers to organise, manage, and control all of their offline and online marketing efforts. A company's ability to generate profits depends on the employment of numerous platforms and technologies for automation in the marketing stages. Marketing automation aids in the competent and effective achievement of marketing objectives. In order to increase efficiency and provide a more individualised experience for their customers, many marketing teams automate tedious processes like email marketing, social media posting, and even ad campaigns. These particular activities are easier to complete thanks to marketing automation technology.

The use of mobile devices, increased internet usage, and the expanding digitalization of businesses are the main factors driving the global market for marketing automation. The usefulness of artificial intelligence (AI), data-driven promotion, and search engine optimization (SEO) will provide a point to marketing solution providers in the age of digitalization and the administration of aggressive promotion methods. The market will rise as a result of rising IoT device penetration, advancements in big data and data analytics tools, desire for corporate automation, and demand for insights. Furthermore, increased need for targeted advertising, user retention for business growth, and the need for educated advertising strategy are some of the other key drivers projected to fuel growth. Furthermore, employing various automation technologies for advertising to achieve higher conversion rates and lower acquisition costs will drive market expansion.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Act-On Software, Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, HubSpot, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SharpSpring, Inc., and Teradata Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Marketing Automation Market On the basis of Deployment, Application, End-User, Industry, and Geography.

Marketing Automation Market, by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Marketing Automation Market, by Application

Campaign Management

Inbound Marketing

Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

Mobile Application

Reporting and Analytics

Social Media Marketing

Others

Marketing Automation Market, by End-User

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Marketing Automation Market, by Vertical

Advertising and Design

BFSI, Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Distribution

Media and Entertainment

Retail

IT and telecom

Others

Marketing Automation Market, by Geography

o North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

o ROW

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research