Marketing Automation Market Value To Reach $14,180.6 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From $4,438.7 million in 2020, the global marketing automation market size is projected to reach $14,180.6 million in 2030, at a 12.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. The major reasons for the rising demand for these solutions are the growing practice of digital marketing and rising number of people using social media. Moreover, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are adopting these solutions to achieve marketing efficiency and cut costs.

Emails, social media, and websites are being increasingly used by companies of all sizes to promote their products and services. This can be gauged from the forecast that the spending on digital advertisements will increase to $450.7 billion by the end of this year. Hence, with the growing adoption of digital marketing, companies are using marketing automation software for lead generation and scoring, customer relationship management, cross-selling and up-selling, and targeted segmentation.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/marketing-automation-software-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Global Marketing Automation Market Report

Cross-channel campaign management (CCCM) solutions remain the most popular as they help in identifying and selecting the target audience, analyzing data, providing customized offers, managing customer contact history, and tracking report generation for each campaign on every channel.

The higher revenue to marketing automation market players is being contributed by cloud-based software because they offer better data scalability and access and reduced IT expenses.

Solution demand will likely to rise the fastest in Asia-Pacific (APAC), which is undergoing rapid digital transformation and witnessing an expansion of internet coverage.

(APAC), which is undergoing rapid digital transformation and witnessing an expansion of internet coverage. As a result, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is rapidly adopting these solutions considering the growing usage of digital banking by the populace.

The surging need for personalized content is also driving the demand for marketing automation solutions as they learn from historical data, identify user trends, and offer the content they want.

The U.S. continues to dominate the marketing automation market on account of the rapid advances in cloud computing, strengthening digital presence of all kinds of companies, and surging social media marketing activities.

Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce and digital banking activities soared, as people were not allowed to step out of their homes, except when absolutely vital. Thus, with companies too having to close physical retail stores and offices, they shifted to the online marketing of products and services. Therefore, e-commerce was responsible for 19% of all retail sales in 2020, compared to 16% the previous year, which has been driving the demand for marketing automation solutions.

Browse detailed report on Marketing Automation Market Growth Driver and Trend Analysis By 2030

The marketing automation market has a fragmented nature due to the presence of established software vendors, including SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe Inc., HubSpot Inc., Teradata Corporation, SharpSpring Inc., ActiveCampaign LLC, SAS Institute Inc., and Act-On Software Inc. To get the upper edge, these firms are vigorously launching new software and services and merging with or acquiring similar firms.

Segmentation Based Analysis of Marketing Automation Market

Based on Offering

Solutions

Cross channel campaign management (CCCM)



Real-time interaction management (RTIM)



Lead-to-revenue management (L2RM)



Marketing resource management (MRM)



Through channel marketing automation (TCMA)



Content marketing platform (CMP)

Services

Professional



Managed

Based on Enterprise

Large Enterprise

SME

Based on Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

Based on Application

Lead Management

Email Marketing

Campaign Management

Inbound Marketing

Reporting and Analytics

Based on Industry

Retail & E-Commerce

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Education

Healthcare

Geographical Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



France



Germany



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America (LATAM)

(LATAM) Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



Turkey



South Africa

Browse More Reports

Robotic Process Automation Market - The robotic process automation market is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the coming years. This will be because of the rising gross domestic product (GDP) of major emerging economies such as India and China and the growing public awareness about automation in the region.

Deep Learning Market - The rising need for drug discovery will also drive the deep learning market at a CAGR of 35.2% during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2019 and it is projected to generate $102.4 billion revenue by 2030.

Natural Language Processing Market - The APAC natural language processing market is expected to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, owing to the mounting number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and customer contact centers, rapid technological developments in India, Japan, and China, and surging use of cloud-enabled services and applications in the region.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE P&S Intelligence