Marketing automation software market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global marketing automation software market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,707.36 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%.

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marketing Automation Software Market 2023-2027

Global marketing automation software market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global marketing automation software market as a part of the global application software market, which covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global marketing automation software market - Five forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global marketing automation software market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global marketing automation software market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and end-user (small, medium enterprises, and large enterprises).

The cloud-based segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The cloud-based marketing automation market is expected to increase during the forecast period as enterprises are more focused on reducing IT infrastructure costs and improving the flexibility, agility, and efficiency of marketing operations. The rapid changes in the global marketing landscape and the proliferation of content and channels compel marketers to adopt scalable and consistent solutions and help in better control of quality. Cloud-based marketing automation solutions are scalable and help to manage all brand assets and streamline workflows centrally.

Geography overview

By geography, the global marketing automation software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global marketing automation software market.

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is because of the high rate of advanced technology adoption and mobile penetration among the masses will lead to the growth of the market in focus.

Download a Sample Report

Global marketing automation software market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing need for lead nurturing is notably driving the market growth.

Successful lead nurturing anticipates the needs of the buyer based on who they are, using profile characteristics, such as title, role, and industry, and understands customers' needs and provides the information they need by focusing on target marketing and communications.

For effective lead nurturing, marketing and sales departments need to collaborate on several aspects. The organizations should develop lead-scoring strategies to identify where a customer is within the brand buying model.

The lead-scoring strategy is the backbone of a strong lead nurturing system as it identifies methods to address each customer's demands with timely and relevant communications.

The lead nurturing feature in marketing automation software enables marketing companies to focus more on sales and bring in new businesses and profits. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing need for improved marketing asset visibility is the key trend in the market.

Organizations need to control their marketing assets' lifecycle to maintain quality standards and improve productivity and consistency. Companies try to improve the visibility of the lifecycles of their marketing assets from the perspective of IT departments and business users.

Marketing automation vendors offer user-centric solutions that enable organizations to monitor different stages of the marketing assets across the entire transaction flow.

Hence, with the growing need for improved marketing assets visibility, the market size is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, from which customers can benefit from having a better experience of using the service, and the marketers will get an advantage of their client interactions to increase the efficiency of the service being provided.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of marketing automation software is the major challenge impeding the market growth.

The high cost of marketing automation software hinders the growth of the market. SMEs in industry verticals, such as marketing, media and entertainment, and retail, are reluctant to adopt marketing automation software because of the high price.

Marketing automation software packages are offered with many modules and applications that can be used for various applications. However, these programs are of minimal use to SMEs, thinking about the dimension of the projects. Hence, they do now not decide on these solutions and decide on adopting solutions that healthy their budget.

Most SMEs find it difficult to invest large amounts for low-scale projects, and they are skeptical about the ROI. Hence, with time the price and cost structure of the marketing automation software is expected to grow, which significantly affects the market size that will lower by 2027.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this marketing automation software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the marketing automation software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the marketing automation software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the marketing automation software market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of marketing automation software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The size of the SMS marketing software market is expected to increase to USD 7.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.96%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The home automation market size in India is expected to rise by USD 3.58 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 15.13%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (security, lighting, and others) and technology (wireless and wired).

Marketing Automation Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,707.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acoustic LP, Act On Software Inc., ActiveCampaign LLC, Adobe Inc., ClickDimensions LLC, EngageBay Inc., GetResponse Sp zoo, HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Lead Liaison LLC, Madgicx Ltd, MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd., Net results, Ontraport, Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Sendinblue SAS, SharpSpring Inc., SimplyCast, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global marketing automation software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global marketing automation software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acoustic LP

Exhibit 108: Acoustic LP - Overview



Exhibit 109: Acoustic LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Acoustic LP - Key offerings

12.4 Act On Software Inc.

Exhibit 111: Act On Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Act On Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Act On Software Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Act On Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 ActiveCampaign LLC

Exhibit 115: ActiveCampaign LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: ActiveCampaign LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: ActiveCampaign LLC - Key news



Exhibit 118: ActiveCampaign LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 119: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 ClickDimensions LLC

Exhibit 124: ClickDimensions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: ClickDimensions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: ClickDimensions LLC - Key offerings

12.8 EngageBay Inc.

Exhibit 127: EngageBay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: EngageBay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: EngageBay Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 GetResponse Sp zoo

Exhibit 130: GetResponse Sp zoo - Overview



Exhibit 131: GetResponse Sp zoo - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: GetResponse Sp zoo - Key offerings

12.10 HubSpot Inc.

Exhibit 133: HubSpot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: HubSpot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: HubSpot Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 136: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 139: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Lead Liaison LLC

Exhibit 141: Lead Liaison LLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: Lead Liaison LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Lead Liaison LLC - Key offerings

12.13 MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Net results

Exhibit 146: Net results - Overview



Exhibit 147: Net results - Key offerings

12.15 Ontraport

Exhibit 148: Ontraport - Overview



Exhibit 149: Ontraport - Key offerings

12.16 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 150: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 155: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio