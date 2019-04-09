Marketing Automation Software Market to Gain Based on High Demand to Integrate Marketing Efforts & Increasing Acceptance of Automation Tools in Retail Sector Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Marketing Automation Software Market is expected to reach USD 7.63 billion by 2025. Marketing automation is termed as a software that exists with the aim of automating marketing actions. It is a place for dealers to manage several marketing communications to advance a buyers propensity to purchase and rise alignment between marketing and sales. Platforms like HubSpot, Eloqua, and Marketo give dealers the capacity to produce, nurture, score, and qualify leads, and drive multi touch marketing communications. The Marketing Automation Software Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

High demand to integrate marketing efforts, rising demand for digital marketing, growing acceptance of automation tools in the retail sector are documented as major factors of Marketing Automation Software Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. Marketing Automation Software industry is segmented based on deployment model, vertical, end users, application, and region.

Cloud and on-premise are the deployment model that could be explored in Marketing Automation Software in the forecast period. Cloud sector accounted for the substantial market share of Marketing Automation Software and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. Retail, academic and education, media and entertainment, advertising and design, manufacturing and distribution, BFSI, healthcare, and other verticals could be explored in Marketing Automation Software in the forecast period.

The market may be categorized based on end users like large enterprises, SMBS, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on applications like social media marketing, campaign management, reporting and analytics, e-mail marketing, lead nurturing and lead scoring, mobile application, inbound marketing, and others.

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Marketing Automation Software and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. the reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand for data integration services, growing number of internet & mobile users, expansion of 4G network, increasing adoption rate of cloud computing, and rising demand for SaaS cloud services. Also, presence of key manufacturers like IT firms and increasing awareness regarding cloud computing are another factors driving overall market in the region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise government initiative and favoring policy, obtainability of skilled personnel, increasing number of outsourced projects, and increasing investments. The market is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the countries like South Korea, China, and India in the coming years.

The key players of Marketing Automation Software Market Are Pardot, Adobe Systems Inc., Marketo, Sales Force, HubSpot, IBM Corporation, Oracle, and Salesforce.com. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Market Segment:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Campaign Management



Email Marketing



Inbound Marketing



Mobile Applications



Lead Management



Reporting & Analytics



Social Media Marketing



Others

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Large Enterprises



SME

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

On-premise



Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

BFSI



Retail



Healthcare



Telecom & IT



Discrete Manufacturing



Government & Education



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S





Canada



Europe



UK





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

