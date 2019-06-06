Marketing Company Launches a New Shopping Experience for New Truck Buyers

STANDISH, Maine, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversions For Sale is announcing they will be doing their first on-site live broadcast from a new lifted truck dealer June 15, 2019. The broadcast will be simulcasted on the multiple Facebook pages and YouTube channel Conversions For Sale operates.

Shoppers will be able to interact with both the dealer and Conversions For Sale, ask questions about the new lifted truck market and the dealers products without any sales pressure, and from the convenience of where ever the consumer is watching the broadcast. It's no secret that car shoppers do not like the purchasing process, and this allows them to become educated and informed about the new lifted truck market, its products and dealers on their terms. They can contact the dealer when they are ready to, and Conversions For Sale doesn't share identifiable information of viewers with dealers.

"I'm really excited to now be offering this service to dealers that stock new lifted trucks. There are multiple challenges that exist with the new lifted truck market, and an on-site live broadcast solves them all at once," says David Desantis, Founder of Conversions For Sale. "The lack of consumer awareness, how consumers can purchase a new lifted truck, still receive warranty coverage and rebates/incentives, who are the authorized truck up-fitters, and what dealers stock new lifted trucks are the challenges we are solving with this new service."

For more information, visit https://www.newliftedtrucks.com

Founded by David DeSantis in 2011, Conversions For Sale is a marketing company that specializes in marketing specialty vehicles to consumers with a focus on the new lifted truck market. Conversions For Sale is a privately owned company and is headquartered in Standish, ME.

David DeSantis, Founder

Conversions For Sale

207-370-7232

215949@email4pr.com

SOURCE Conversions For Sale