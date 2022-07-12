Marketing Digital Signage - Engagement for Success

PAM Wayfinding discusses how marketing digital signage is more powerful when it connects visitors with destinations, events and brands.

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We typically think of digital signage as serving a few roles. First, it's an advertising medium. We're all familiar with the ubiquitous large-format digital screens found in most public places – and we're all aware how good we've become at blocking those out. Lesson One is that if signage of any kind doesn't serve a very clear and specific purpose, it's no longer an effective means of either advertising or communications.