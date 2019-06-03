Marketing EDGE Names New Officers And Trustees During Transitional Year As Independent Non-Profit Organization

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing EDGE, the leading national nonprofit with a proven track record of affecting the lives of thousands of students and shaping the next generation of the marketing industry as diverse, inclusive, and highly skilled, today announced its new roster of officers and trustees for 2019. The roster included six new officers, as well as one corporate and one academic trustee, all of whom will join its Board of Trustees.

"During this pivotal year for Marketing EDGE as we forge a new path as an independent nonprofit organization, our Board of Trustees has never been more committed to our future," said Terri L. Bartlett, President of Marketing EDGE. "Our Board of Trustees is made up of corporate and academic professionals who devote their time, deep industry experience, and overall support to strategically define our organization and our mission. Marketing EDGE has a long legacy of impact and success, and given future predictions around both skills and talent gaps specifically in the field of marketing, we are doubling down on our mission to bring the best and brightest students to the marketplace."

Marketing EDGE's Trustee on-boarding is now a year-round process; new 2019-2020 Officers and Trustees include:

Officers

Chair: Drew May , SVP, Chief Customer Officer of Acxiom

, SVP, Chief Customer Officer of Acxiom Immediate Past Chair: Gretchen Littlefield , CEO of Moore DM Group

, CEO of Moore DM Group Treasurer: Charlie Swift , EVP, Client Data Strategy of ALC

, EVP, Client Data Strategy of ALC Assistant Treasurer: Gerard Daher , CEO of Speedeon Data

, CEO of Speedeon Data Secretary: Liz Kislik , President of Liz Kislik Associates

President of Liz Kislik Associates President: Terri L. Bartlett , Marketing EDGE

Corporate and Academic Trustees

Stephanie Ceruolo , President of Infogroup Nonprofit Solutions

President of Infogroup Nonprofit Solutions Donna Hoffman , Ph.D., Professor of Marketing, George Washington University

"During my more than 10 years' involvement with Marketing EDGE, it continues to be a true honor to join board members and executives alike as we work together to prepare market-ready students for this thrilling world of marketing," said Drew May, SVP and Chief Customer Officer of Acxiom, and the Chair of Marketing EDGE. "Thanks to the 50+ years of partnerships with today's leading academics and marketers, our passion and commitment to serve this organization is fueled by the realization that the trajectory of students' lives are literally changed because of their involvement and support through this nonprofit organization."

There are 20 additional board members and trustees that make up this year's roster. Full biographies of leaders can be found at: https://www.marketingedge.org/about-us/board-of-trustees.

About Marketing EDGE

Marketing EDGE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is shaping the future of marketing by connecting students, academics and professionals to the resources and relationships they need to continue to see, move and stay ahead. Empowering skill-ready, responsive and responsible marketing leaders for more than 50 years, Marketing EDGE expands access to leading research, resources and events, fosters deep personal connections and diverse ideas, and provides real-time insights for real-world impact. For more information, visit www.marketingEDGE.org.

