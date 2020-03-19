Marketing firm offers free services to help businesses most impacted by COVID-19

BOSTON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INFUSEmedia, a B2B demand generation company, announced a campaign to deliver free leads to companies most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From social distancing to school and business closures, we're in the midst of an unprecedented time," said CEO Alexander Kesler. "As a young entrepreneurial company in the B2B demand generation space, there is only so much we can do to help alleviate the economic pain. But I feel strongly that whatever we can do is worth doing."

INFUSEmedia will provide 100 companies with 100 B2B leads each—a total of 10,000 potential new business relationships—free of charge or obligation.

Organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can email INFUSEmedia at [email protected] for immediate consideration.

"As fear and uncertainty sweep the world, I am humbled by our teams and communities coming together to support and uplift one another," said Mr. Kesler.

"We know the impact on our economy will be significant," he added. "We are grateful to be in the position to help B2B businesses struggling to maintain momentum in these tumultuous times."

To meet its lead generation capacity, INFUSEmedia will onboard 10 new clients per day over the next 10 days.

INFUSEmedia is a two-time Inc. 500 honoree as the fastest-growing private company in America. Employing a comprehensive array of demand generation solutions—including content marketing, account-based marketing, intent-driven marketing, and brand amplification—INFUSEmedia guarantees marketers the highest quality, 100% accurate and actionable leads.

