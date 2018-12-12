Marketing in China-Social Touch Holds China Marketing Summit

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Touch, a leading social marketing company, hosted its own China Marketing Summit during the GDMS (December 6) in Shanghai, leading a series of lively and inspiring talks among marketing professionals. The Summit discussed China marketing's new trends, challenges and solutions.

GDMS is one of the China's largest conferences to look at digital marketing strategies and practices. Social Touch's participation as exclusive sponsor and host of the "China Marketing Summit" epitomizes the company's role as a leader at the China marketing.

Zhang Rui, CEO of Social Touch, made a speech entitled, 2019: Embracing the Time of China Marketing. Zhang noted that there are three major trends that marketers and brands should focus on. Firstly, Chinese consumers are getting more and more complicated in terms of their consumption behavior and the information explosion brought by the mobile internet. Secondly, telling a good story with Chinese elements and with contradictory core values is the best strategy in China market. Thirdly, future marketing means the combination of science and arts. Introducing Intelligent Marketing System, he mentioned that Social Touch is actively helping brands maximize social media communication ROI by analyzing and modeling KOL data.

Liang Ning, a famous product professional, made a speech entitled, Marketing in the Time of Cloud. She emphasized three main marketing factors-perception, trade and relation. Social media environment optimizes the inter-connection among these factors and ensures high efficiency and high ROI.

By showing a fun commercial video made by JD.com during 11.11 holiday, Zhong Feng, head of integrated marketing in JD.com, believed that besides quality, pursuing fun with brands is now what young consumers like. That's why JD.com continuously launches new campaigns partnering with weibo.com, Dou Yin and Bilibili to attract consumers.

Franny Lui, Brand Manager of P&G, showcased how P&G's new brands Aussie and Hair recipe embraced social e-commerce to take lead in the market. By integrating events and contents offline and online, P&G successfully encouraged fans and consumers to be actively engaged in brand communication and product purchasing.

From a tech insider's take, Zhao Wei, CTO of Social Touch introduced Social Touch's Marketing Cloud Service powered by AI and cloud computing. The service empowers marketers especially marketing service providers to better helping their clients by utilize new technologies.

During the panel sessions, Zhong Feng and Franny Lui discussed with Liu Yanting and Chen Ying from Social Touch about more case studies from Philips, Mengniu, Yili and Dell, showing how brands win Chinese consumers' attention and likeness in the current dynamic social media environment.

"Social Touch's mission is to empower creativity. Through empowering marketers with technology and platform, we in turn have the potential and ability to improve brands' creativity. The company's unique strategy is what makes Social Touch stand out. It was a pleasure to be involved in China Marketing Summit. We will continue to be an important leader in China Marketing," added Zhang Rui, CEO of Social Touch.

About Social Touch

Founded in 2011, Social Touch is the leading digital marketing strategy, SaaS and data solution provider in China. Social Touch currently has a team that has rich experience in operating large consumer communities. At the same time, it has integrated the industry's most advanced digital marketing, software engineering and data mining talents, thus becoming the leading professional company with the largest scale, the most clients, and the most advanced technical products in China's social marketing field.

