Marketing Innovators Launches Employee Gift Bundles Service

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Innovators International, Inc. (MI), a leading global incentive company, recently launched its new employee Gift Bundles service in response to the nation-wide expansion of virtual workforces brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gift Bundles service provides a variety of fun and energizing gifts and/or necessity offerings, as a way for employers to engage their work-force and show their support, during this "new normal". Gift bundles are available in standard themed packages at various price points, for example: Stay Connected with wireless headphones and cord organizers, a Zen option with essential oils and candles, and Game Night with items such as puzzles and Uno, just to name a few. Additionally, clients can build their own bundles to: enhance a regional or national sales "video conference" meeting or other in-person events which have gone digital; to strengthen the network of their culture; or to simplify their work from home office and its day-to-day operations.

Items can be sent in client-branded packaging and individual items can be customized with the corporate logo. Companies can also include a personalized note from an executive as an added personal touch to express appreciation. Gift bundles are drop-shipped directly to each recipient with timely and uniform delivery across the country.

"This service is easy to use and provides a way for employers to create human connections with their employees as so many people are now quarantined," say President, Rick Blabolil. "We're excited to bring this to the marketplace as an extension of our core mission — to help organizations reward and recognize their employees for their hard-work and dedication. However, in today's unprecedented times, organizations are in need of additional ways to support and connect with their employees. Working remotely makes today's workforce a little more out of sight, but a gift bundle can help make sure that they are never out of mind."

Marketing Innovators

Marketing Innovators is an incentive house providing solutions and services to enhance experiences throughout the lifecycle of an employee. For more than 40 years, MI has helped organizations develop and deploy effective people performance management strategies including: program consultation, fully integrated solutions that include award platform administration and fulfillment, and flexible and scalable state-of-the-art technology.

Marketing Innovators is one of Chicago's largest privately owned firms and is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 and private 2000 companies striving to inspire employees to outstanding performance.

SOURCE Marketing Innovators International, Inc.