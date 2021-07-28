Marketing Strategist Elizabeth Marks Joins Brown Parker & DeMarinis As V.P. Of Brand Planning

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Parker & DeMarinis Advertising ("BPD") announced today the addition of Elizabeth Marks as Vice President of Brand Planning. Ms. Marks has led Brand Strategy, Marketing and Business Development functions throughout her 34-year career across creative and media agencies worldwide.

Prior to joining BPD, Liz led the global marketing initiative at BETC in Paris, a Havas owned agency, and served as Global President of Paris-based Maydream, the parent company of AdForum and The Epica Awards. During her storied career as a marketer and strategist, Marks was Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy at McCann Worldgroup, Chief Marketing Officer at Havas Media, and Senior Vice President of Business Development at Initiative Media. These, in addition to her consult for many global brands and agencies, are just a few of her accomplishments to date.

Brown Parker & DeMarinis (BPD) is a full-service advertising agency that represents healthcare systems, and other major companies in the health space, throughout the United States. "At BPD, we're known as the healthcare consumer experts, so having a pro like Liz lead out on brand planning will make our insights even more powerful," said Jason Brown, CEO and Chief Strategy Officer of BPD. "Liz also has a truly keen appreciation for the creative product, so she will help us marry great work with a deep understanding of its audiences and have a lot to offer as a member of our Leadership Team."

"I am truly excited to join an advertising agency that puts so much emphasis on understanding consumers, especially in this very important category during a time in our collective history where the focus on healthcare is a shared and global concern" Ms. Marks said. "They also have great understanding and put care in their internal teams and culture, which is just a part of why BPD was named one of the Best Places to Work by Fortune for the fifth year in a row. Working at a great place inspires you to serve your clients on a deeply personal level and I am thrilled to be a part of the team."

