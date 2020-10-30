Marketlend Secures Over A$200 Million in Funded Capital

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finitive, a financial technology platform providing institutional investors with direct access to private credit transactions, today announced over the last two years it has assisted with ongoing capital raises for Marketlend, a securitized lender platform that delivers short-term credit facilities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Australia and Asia by enabling the matching of investors to the underlying SME facilities.

Sydney, Australia-based Marketlend secured in excess of A$200 million via a series of credit facilities from a consortium of investors, including banks, credit funds and other institutional investors from Australia, Asia and North America. Marketlend will use the capital to fund its leading buy now pay later "Unlock" product for Australian SME borrowers and Asian trade credit transactions.

Marketlend's trade credit facilities are secured by a first-priority lien over the borrower's business, and either the borrower's accounts receivables or inventory. The loans are insured against principal loss by investment-grade rated insurance companies.

"Australian & Asia SMEs struggle to obtain extended credit for the purchase of supplies and especially in the present COVID-19 environment. Marketlend solves this ongoing need for credit facilities by creating insured securitization structures for investors to extend credit directly to those businesses," said Finitive founder and CEO Jon Barlow. "We are thrilled to have connected Marketlend with a global consortium of investors through the Finitive network."

Marketlend CEO Leo Tyndall said: "Over the years we have worked with Finitive, and its ability to introduce us to investors globally has significantly assisted us in developing and growing our platform. Unlock, our buy now pay later for business, has been supported by investors providing the capital to enable its significant growth in the market and that would not be possible without the global investors participating in our platform."

To learn more about how Finitive matches institutional investors with direct lending and other private credit opportunities, visit www.finitive.com.

About Finitive

Finitive is a financial technology platform providing institutional investors with direct access to private credit transactions. Through Finitive, institutional investors access a multi-trillion-dollar market that encompasses a broad spectrum of non-bank lending sectors, including specialty finance, online lending, marketplace lending, and private credit funds. Finitive's originator partners gain efficient access to a global network of investors who are actively allocating to private credit opportunities. All regulated activities are conducted through North Capital Private Securities, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. For additional information, please visit Finitive's website at www.finitive.com.

About Marketlend

Marketlend is Australia's leading marketplace trade credit platform, offering working capital solutions for SMEs. The company provides supply chain finance, debtor finance and line of credit products to borrowers, with a quick turnaround and competitive rates. Marketlend securitizes each trade credit facility from inception and delivers an investment that is accompanied by individualized trade credit risk protection enhancements. Founded in 2014, Marketlend is committed to creating a business world where obstacles to financial transparency, fairness, high returns and efficiency are vanquished. Visit www.marketlend.com.au.

