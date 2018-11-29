MarketPlace Development Announces 2018 Dulles International and Reagan National Airports Concessions Customer Service Excellence Award Winners

"We are proud to acknowledge the merchants who continue to deliver a first-class shopping and dining experience for passengers," said Paul McGinn, President of MarketPlace Development. "The Annual Concessions Excellence Awards are an important way for us to continue to celebrate and recognize all of the merchants who work every day to improve the passenger experience at both Washington region airports."

Awards were presented to Dulles International and Reagan National Airport retailers, quick-service food operators and restaurateurs at the fifth annual, year-end merchant meeting held at The Observation Deck at CEB Tower in Arlington, VA, on November 1, 2018.

"On behalf of The Airports Authority, I congratulate each of this year's winners for their dedication to superior customer service," said Deven Judd, director of customer concession development for the Airports Authority. "We applaud each of our concessionaires and thank MarketPlace Development for their continued work to refine the shopping and dining experience at Dulles International and Reagan National airports."

The following accolades were presented:

Dulles International Airport

Merchant of the Year | Five Guys Burgers and Fries (MEM Concessions)

Best Retail Customer Service | L'Occitane (Duty Free Americas/Concourse Concessions)

Best Restaurant Customer Service | The Chef's Table by Wolfgang Puck (HMS Host/Morgan Group Ventures)

Best Retail Merchandising Unit or Kiosk Customer Service | Kids Stop (Language Tools)

Best Newsstand Customer Service | Stellar News - Gate B73 (Host International/Stellar Partners)

Best Food Customer Service | Capitol Grounds Coffee - Gate B64 (Aptitude)

Best Customer Service Score Increase from 2017 | iTravel 2 (Crews of California /SAS Management/Nicholas and Associates/RC3 Enterprises)

Best Overall Operations | Five Guys Burgers and Fries (MEM Concessions)

Reagan National Airport

Merchant of the Year | Matsutake Sushi (Matsutake National)

Best Retail Customer Service | Smithsonian Museum Store (Smithsonian Institution)

Best Restaurant Customer Service | Grille District (Air Ventures)

Best Retail Merchandising Unit or Kiosk Customer Service | Capital Image (Capital Image)

Best Newsstand Customer Service | Hudson News - Terminal C (Hudson Group/Newburns Management Group/The Jarvis Company)

Best Food Customer Service | Dunkin' Donuts - National Hall (The Grove)

Best Customer Service Score Increase from 2017 | Hudson News - Terminal C (Hudson Group/Newburns Management Group/The Jarvis Company)

Best Overall Operations | Brooks Brothers (Paradies Lagardère/BZB International)

The Customer Service Excellence Awards were created to reward airport establishments for outstanding performance in both operations and customer service. Merchants are eligible for award consideration on the basis of MarketPlace Development's customer service mystery shopper program performance, participation in leadership development training seminars and analysis of operational performance. This year, nearly all winners are certified Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (ACDBE).

About MarketPlace Development

MarketPlace Development, a New England Development company, develops and manages airport retail programs across the country. A recognized industry leader for over 20 years, MarketPlace Development works in partnership with airports and airlines to enhance passenger satisfaction and maximize revenue. The Massachusetts-based company is responsible for the concessions programs at Boston Logan International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Reagan National Airport, and Dulles International Airport and has also worked with numerous airports and airlines across the country. Visit www.marketplacedevelopment.com for more information.

About the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority operates the U.S. Capital Region's gateways to the nation and the world, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, as well as the Dulles Airport Access Highway, the Dulles Toll Road and construction of the Silver Line project, a 23-mile extension of the Metrorail public transit system through northern Virginia. A record 46.6 million passengers passed through the two airports in 2017.

