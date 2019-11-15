MarketsandMarkets™ 4th Global Customer Summit in London Uncovers Revenue Opportunities Within Connected and Converging Markets

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™, the world's largest revenue impact research and advisory firm that focuses on high-growth niche markets, today announced key takeaways from its 4th Global Annual Customer Summit that took place in London on 21st and 22nd October 2019. The event drew top executives and thought leaders from every major industry to discuss revenue opportunities within connected and converging markets.

Held at The May Fair, A Radisson Collection Hotel, London, the event theme was centered around the fact that emerging and disruptive technologies and opportunities dictate that the revenue mix of companies will constantly change. Understanding not only how market disruptions will impact a business, but also how disruptions will impact a client's business and the client's customers as well, will be critical in building effective long-term growth strategies. To support such an in-depth topic, MarketsandMarkets™ capped the exclusive event at 100 curated attendees representing several different organizations.

"The summit brought together our European clients and allowed attendees to learn from each other about different approaches to long-term growth opportunities," said Shelly Singh, COO, MarketsandMarkets™. "With such a stellar group of featured speakers and a number of insightful panel discussions, our customer summit provided a head start on today's emerging and current opportunities."

Throughout the event, participants were encouraged to respond to poll questions related to topics discussed during the conference. The results of the polls provided significant insight into emerging business opportunities and challenges throughout the next 10 years.

"Feedback from the attendees was very encouraging. There is a better appreciation of exploring adjacent market spaces to identify opportunities for growth," said Pavan Palety, VP, Geography Head - Europe, MarketsandMarkets™.

Key Takeaways:

43% of attendees said a lack of awareness of potential disruptive threats is the toughest barrier that a company faces, preventing it from responding to disruptive threats.

Most summit participants (76%) said best-in-class internal teams and subscriptions to AI-enabled research platforms supported by relevant human expertise are the best way to stay on top of the dynamics in their own and adjacent/connected markets.

When asked what the real problem is concerning data and information management, 22% of participants answered information overload, 25% said information absorption, and 9% voted for lack of enough information, while 40% answered 'all the above.'

During strategy formulation, 48% of participants said most of the time they explicitly incorporate the disruptive trends/changing revenue mix of their customers and its impact on their business.

For more takeaways from MarketsandMarkets' Annual Customer Summit, London, visit: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Customer_Summit/London-October-2019.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats that will impact 70% to 80% of companies' revenues worldwide. It currently services 7,500 customers, including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenue decisions.

Our 850+ fulltime analysts and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high-growth markets following the Growth Engagement Model (GEM). The GEM aims at proactive collaborations with clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write Attack, Avoid, and Defend strategies, and identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ is coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high-growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to assist more than 10,000 companies this year with their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "KnowledgeStore," connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for a deeper understanding of unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

