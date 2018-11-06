NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising need for data-driven decisions to improve quality of education is driving the growth of the market



MarketsandMarkets estimates the global education and learning analytics market to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2018 to USD 7.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.6% during the forecast period. The education and learning analytics market is growing rapidly with the rising need for data-driven decisions to improve education quality and transition of education toward mobile learning. However, the lack of awareness and expertise required to manage education analytics solutions would limit the growth of the market.



Curriculum development and intervention management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Education and learning analytics enables educators and instructors to apply analytical outcomes for formulating curriculum and teaching strategies to effectively support students according to their individual requirements. Analytical tools enable visualization of current student performance and their correlation with various factors affecting a student's performance, thus providing educators with insights to better shape their teaching styles and study materials.



Academic end-user segment is estimated to be the largest adopter of education and learning analytics solution in 2018

Academic end-users refer to educators, tutors, and academic institutions who have data and analytics requirements across various areas, including student acquisition and retention, curriculum development and intervention management, performance assessment, and budgeting and finance management.Academic end-user segment is further bifurcated into K-12 and higher education, with the higher education segment emerging as a larger adopter of education and learning analytics solutions.



The higher education segment observes a wide adoption of data and analytics tools to improve learning, recruitment, fundraising, planning, and other operational areas to maximize productivity and stay ahead in the competition in the education industry vertical.



Education and learning analytics market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is attributed to the globalization, rapid economic developments, favorable government policies, and increasing digitalization in the region with the increasing interest of businesses toward technologies, such as Business Intelligence (BI), big data, and Internet of Things (IoT).Furthermore, low teacher-student ratio across several developing countries in the region, remains the biggest hurdle in the development of personalized learning experience for students.



The technology-based learning tools present an optimal solution for these countries with the lowering of technology costs, increasing awareness, availability of tech talent, and favorable economic conditions.



In-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the education and learning analytics market.

• By Company – Tier 1–22%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–48%

• By Designation – C-Level–30%, Director Level–45%, and Others–25%

• By Region – North America–42%, Europe–26%, APAC–20%, and RoW–12%



The education and learning analytics market comprises major solution providers, such as IBM (US), TIBCO (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Tableau Software (US), MicroStrategy (US), Alteryx (US), Qlik (US), SABA software (US), Blackboard (US), Schoology (US), iSpring (US), G-Cube (India), Latitude CG (US), Mindflash (US), SkyPrep (Canada), Information Builders (US), Watershed Systems (US), Yellowfin (?Australia), and Enlit, LLC (US). The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the education and learning analytics market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The education and learning analytics market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from software and services.Software revenue is associated with software and platform offerings while services' revenue is associated with managed and professional services.



The professional services comprise support and maintenance, and consulting. The market is also segmented on the basis of application, component, end-user, analytics type, deployment model, and region.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall education and learning analytics market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with the information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



