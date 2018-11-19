NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Increasing awareness among enterprises about the benefits of cloud and networking technologies to fuel the demand for load balancing solution and services across the globe



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05622757



MarketsandMarkets expects the global load balancer market size to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2018 to USD 5.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Load balancers facilitate the distribution of network traffic across data centers. Software-based load balancers are cost-effective and provide for easy scalability. Hence, enterprises across verticals are load balancer solutions. However, limited bandwidth providers and the lack of access to high-speed internet may restrain the growth of load balancer market.



Global load balancers to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Global load balancers facilitate network traffic distribution to a group of data centers in various geographic locations.They are located at a single site and provide load balancing to multiple sites or data centers.



Global load balancers act as internet DNS services and provide the IP address to local clients who are accessing data center services. Global load balancers are being increasingly adopted as organizations require efficient network traffic distribution for multiple servers located at different locations.



IT and telecom vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The telecom sector manages several mobile devices and broadband network and technologies, such as video streaming and IoT, which are transforming the overall communication infrastructure and networking scenario.Load balancing in telecom helps in improving the quality of reception by delivering undisrupted connectivity worldwide.



It helps in supporting the telecom infrastructure by intelligently routing the traffic to the most available resources.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to hold the largest market size and to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Enterprises in the APAC region need more cost-effective, secure, reliable, and efficient cloud-based load balancers.The technological advancements in APAC, along with the increasing trend toward cloud-based load balancers, are expected to provide added benefits for the growth of the global load balancer market.



Therefore, the APAC region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for vendors in the load balancer market during the forecast period.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level: 35%, D-Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and RoW: 5%



The report profiles the following key vendors:

1. AWS (US)

2. F5 Networks (US)

3. Citrix Systems (US)

4. Microsoft (US)

5. HPE (US)

6. IBM (US)

7. Google (US)

8. Imperva (US)

9. NGINX (US)

10. Radware (Israel)

11. Fortinet (US)

12. A10 Networks (US)

13. Kemp Technologies (US)

14. Riverbed Technologies (US)

15. Fastly (US)

16. Dialogic (US)

17. Avi Networks (US)

18. Joyent (US)

19. Inlab Software (Germany)

20. Cloudflare, Inc. (US)

21. Zevenet (Spain)

22. Array Networks (US),

23. Avanu (US)

24. Barracuda Networks (US)

25. loadbalancer.org (UK)



Research Coverage

The report segments the global load balancer market by component (hardware, software, and services).The services segment covers Training and Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance.



The load balancer type segment covers global load balancer and local load balancer.The market by organization size consists of SMEs and large enterprises.



The market by vertical covers BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy, Media and Entertainment, and other verticals. The report also provides market details in the 5 major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the load balancer market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall load balancer market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05622757



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

