MarketsandMarkets' First Annual Customer Summit Europe Concludes With Recommendations for Long-term Revenue Growth by Top Executives

MarketsandMarkets' inaugural Customer Summit Europe uncovers revenue opportunities within connected and converging markets

MarketsandMarkets™, the world's largest revenue impact research and advisory firm focused on high-growth niche markets, today announced key takeaways from its inaugural Customer Summit Europe that took place in Amsterdam Nov. 12-13, 2018. The event drew top executives and thought leaders from every major industry to discuss revenue opportunities within connected and converging markets.

Held at Amsterdam's historic Tobacco Theater, the event theme centered around the fact that emerging and disruptive technologies and opportunities dictate that the revenue mix of companies will constantly change. Understanding not only how market disruptions will impact a business, but also how disruptions will impact a client's business and the client's customers as well, will be critical in building effective long-term growth strategies. To support such an in-depth topic, MarketsandMarkets™ capped the exclusive event at 100 curated attendees representing several different organizations.

"The summit brought together our European clients and allowed attendees to learn from each other about different approaches to long-term growth opportunities," said Shelly Singh, COO, MarketsandMarkets™. "With such a stellar group of featured speakers and a number of insightful panel discussions, our customer summit provided a head start on opportunities emerging in 2019 and into the next decade."

Throughout the event, participants were encouraged to respond to poll questions related to topics discussed during the conference. Results from the poll questions provided significant insight into emerging business opportunities and challenges throughout the next 10 years.

Key takeaways include:

75 percent of attendees said at least 20 percent of their revenue mix will shift from traditional sources to new revenue sources over the next four years

A majority of summit participants (55 percent) said evaluating the impact (risk-reward) of shifts and changes in connected markets is the most difficult followed by executing of operationalizing that action (23 percent)

When asked what the biggest challenge to winning lion's share of the market in greenfield opportunities is, 34 percent of participants answered not having a complete vision of how greenfield partner ecosystems are evolving, while 31 percent of participants answered not knowing the magnitude of revenue potential of greenfield opportunities ahead of time

With multiple strategic initiatives being driven and connected projects being executed across all business units in an organization, 36 percent of participants said building a set of frameworks that can help prioritize different opportunities is their top priority

For more takeaways from MarketsandMarkets' inaugural Customer Summit Europe, visit https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Customer_Summit_Europe_Nov_2018.asp

