MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global GPU database market size to grow from USD 178 million in 2018 to USD 455 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.7% during 2018–2023. Key driving factors for the market include massive data generation across BFSI, retail, and media and entertainment industry verticals. However, the lack of understanding of the advantages of GPU database would limit the growth of the market.

Real-time identification and mitigation of fraudulent deeds to accelerate the growth of fraud detection and prevention application

The GPU-accelerated database technology is still in its nascent stage and is being deployed in a handful of mission-critical business applications dealing with large and complex data sets. GPU-accelerated solutions are suitable for such real-time and data-intensive workloads, enabling IT admins and security professionals to view and monitor data flow and user activities across an enterprise and adhere compliance to internal, as well as external security regulations, including those requiring personal privacy protections.



On-premises GPU database tools to hold a larger market size

The on-premises deployment of GPU database solution empowers organizations by giving them the ownership of their data, manage risks, and adhere to external compliance requirements. The growth of the on-premises deployment model is mainly attributed to the flexibility to customize solutions as per an organization's dynamic requirements, and data security and privacy.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest CAGR in the GPU database market during the forecast period

Major APAC countries, such as Japan, China, and India, are leading the adoption of GPU database.The industry players are expanding their presence into the region by forming partnerships with technology players or distributors to develop their sales channels.



China, a major economy, has undergone a tremendous transformation in the areas of manufacturing, telecommunications, and IT.The country has set a benchmark for providing affordable solutions, which are exported to various parts of the world.



Being the most affordable market with a reliable workforce, the GPU database vendors have shown their interest in establishing their presence in China.



In-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the GPU database market.



The following list provides the breakup of primary respondents' profiles:

• By Company – Tier 1–22%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–48%

• By Designation – C-Level–25%, Director Level–30%, and Others–45%

• By Region – North America–12%, Europe–42%, APAC–26%, and RoW–20%



Major vendors offering GPU database globally include Kinetica (US), OmniSci (US), SQream (US), Neo4j (US), NVIDIA (US), Brytlyt (United Kingdom), Blazegraph (US), BlazingDB (US), Zilliz (US), Jedox (Germany), HeteroDB (Japan), H2O.ai (US), FASTDATA.io (US), Fuzzy Logix (US), Anaconda (US), and Graphistry (US). The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the GPU database market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The GPU database market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from tools and services.Tools revenue is associated with software and platform offerings, while the services' revenue is associated with support and maintenance, training and education in addition to the consulting services.



Other segmentations are applications, components, deployment modes, verticals, and regions.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the GPU database market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with the information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



