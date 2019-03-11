NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The global real-time bidding (RTB) market size to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period



MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global RTB market size to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2019 to USD 27.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 32.9% during 2019–2024. Major growth factors for the market include rapid increase in the number of smart phone users, and a focus on improved campaign performance and increased RoI. Data privacy policy and regulations of RTB market may restrain the market growth.



The retail and ecommerce application to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The RTB market by application covers media and entertianment, games, retail and ecommerce, travel and luxury, mobile apps, and others.These applications are expected to witness high adoption of RTB platforms and solutions to achieve various benefits, such as increased efficiency, higher RoI, and cost effectiveness.



Among these, retail and ecommerce is expected to grow at the highest rate, as RTB platform and solutions are effectively being used in the retail and ecommerce to deliver personalized experience to the users, increase campaign efficiency, and create brand awareness.

• By ad format, the RTB video segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on ad format, the RTB market has RTB Image and RTB Video segments.The RTB video segment is growing at a fast pace, as it is becoming a powerful ad format to engage target audience.



RTB video advertisements can be placed across web pages and in mobile applications. The growing time spent by users on watching online contents and surfing internet on mobile and other devices is inspiring various advertisers to invest in the video ad format.



Among regions, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The RTB market by region covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced marketing technologies among enterprises.



Major APAC countries, including China, Australia, India, and New Zealand, are expected to record high growth rates.However, APAC demands skilled digital marketing professionals to close the skill gap and adopt new digital technologies for better business operations.



The growth in APAC is expected to be driven by the presence of half of the world's mobile users, the highest number of social media users, and increasing internet connection and speed.Whereas, North America is expetced to contribute maximum in the terms of market size during the forecast period.



Growth factors for the market in North America inlcude growing use of smartphones and connected devices including connected TV. Also, the time people spent on mobile applications and surfing internet is growing. It is further expected to boost the demand of RTB solutions across the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the RTB market.

• By Company: Tier I: 17%, Tier II: 40%, and Tier III: 43%

• By Designation: C-Level: 52%, Director Level: 30%, and Others: 18%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, APAC: 27%, MEA: 4%, and Latin America: 4%



The report includes the study of the key players offering real time bidding solutions.It profiles major vendors including Google (US), WPP plc (UK), Adobe (US), CRITEO ADVERTISING (France), Facebook (US), PubMatic (US), Smaato (US), Yandex (Russia), Salesforce (US), and Rubicon Project (US).



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key real time bidding market players, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report segments the global RTB market by auction type, ad format, application, device, and regions.The application segment includes media and entertainment, games, retail and eCommerce, travel and luxury, mobile apps, and others (telecom, real estate, education, BFSI, music, social, and politics).



The auction type segment comprises open auction and invited auction.The RTB market by ad format has been segmented into RTB Image and RTB Video.



The market based on devices is divided into mobiles, desktops, and others (laptops, and tablets). The report covers the RTB market in 5 major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.



The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the global RTB market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the market into various subsegments, hence it covers the market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments. The market numbers are further split across applications and regions.

2. It helps in understanding the overall growth of the market. It also provides information about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. It helps stakeholders in understanding their competitors better and gaining more insights to strengthen their positions in the market. The study also presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.



