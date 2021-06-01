MarketsandMarkets targets becoming the first B2B Market Research unicorn by beefing up its global leadership team

Adnan Ahmed joins MarketsandMarkets as Global President and will lead operations across all functions globally. Based in New Jersey, US, Adnan has been a growth-focused CEO with over 25 years of experience leading teams to build disruptive data and technology businesses within Fortune 500 companies and start-ups. He brings a strong mix of strategy and operational execution and has led global businesses and teams in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. He was previously CEO of Marketwired, a leading global newswire company that he led to a successful exit and merger with Nasdaq, and of Blue Top Capital, a technology-powered crowdfunding platform for real estate investments. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an AB and BE (Electronics) from Dartmouth College. About MarketsandMarkets, Adnan said, "The increasingly interconnected nature of our world, where a change in one industry impacts many others, and the emergence of new technologies is expected to drive nearly USD 25 trillion in new revenues in this decade alone. With its one-of-a-kind AI platform that tracks these interconnections between industries to reveal emerging markets and its coverage of 30,000+ nascent, high-growth technologies/applications, MarketsandMarkets is uniquely placed to help organizations identify and benefit from these new-age opportunities."

Krishnan Chatterjee, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, joins MarketsandMarkets as COO. Krishnan is a multi-disciplinary professional with over 25 years of experience straddling consumer goods (B2C) and technology (B2B) industries in domestic (India) and global markets. He is known for creative breakthroughs in the functions he has led across organizations. Krishnan's last assignment was with SAP India, where he donned the dual hats of Head of Marketing and Chief Customer Officer.

"Just like the 4th Industrial Revolution is driving decision-making to devices at the edge—in the 21st century, successful organizations are also democratizing decision-making. The multiple functions that are involved in growth decisions—such as strategy, sales, marketing, product management, M&A, etc.—need a partner like MarketsandMarkets that is investing in building growth use cases for every part of the organization, delivered at the click of a button with an AI-enabled intelligence platform," said Krishnan Chatterjee.

With the appointment of the Global President and COO, Aman Gupta will continue in his role as Vice Chairman of the board, while Shailendra Singh will remain an active board member.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets (MnM) received a Series A funding from FTV Capital and Zodius Capital in 2017. The organization specializes in ecosystem-based revenue impact research across 30,000+ high-growth market opportunities. MnM has democratized market intelligence in B2B growth opportunities through a unique man-machine combination—leveraging KnowledgeStore, its AI-enabled platform, with deep domain analyst support and customer success teams. Through its unique research and engagement model, MarketsandMarkets has served over 10K+ customers worldwide (including 80% of Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies) with industry-leading NPS.

For more information, please visit www.marketsandmarkets.com

