Marketsmith, Inc. Introduces Retail Intelligence

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketsmith Inc., one of the nation's leading woman-owned, data-science-driven marketing agencies, announced the introduction of its most recent marketing technology product, Retail Intelligence.

The company's third new product introduction this year, after Dynamic Scorecards and Data Science and Modeling, Retail Intelligence is designed for manufacturers and specialty retailers to optimize their in-store performance by providing insight into trending and performance in each store, and across stores, on a daily basis.

"Our retail clients now have the ability to understand true performance, maximize their profit and mitigate their risk through data," explains Marketsmith CEO and Founder Monica C. Smith. "Our Retail Intelligence platform layers decades of experience in driving retail success to supercharge outcomes for clients using our MarketsmithIQ™ suite."

Retail Intelligence is a proven, AI-powered platform that delivers the data and analyses that manufacturers and specialty retailers need to get a complete, detailed view of their business performance across all key functions, allowing them to maximize profit and stay ahead of the competition. This data also allows Marketsmith to accurately predict store performance and highlight potential risks and rewards.

Says CIO Carina Pologruto, "We've worked intimately with retail data for 20 years and used our deep understanding of data sets to create a transformational product that delivers fast, actionable insights quickly and easily."

Retail Intelligence is the company's latest technology product innovation this year, and more are in the pipeline.

Marketsmith Inc.'s media platform, MarketsmithIQ, is patented technology that delivers clients unprecedented media measurement, benchmarking, visualization and optimization. Holding five U.S. patents, it gives clients a clear line of sight on their media investment and its performance with complete transparency, in near real time. In fact, the MarketsmithIQ Media Mix Model can predict sales based on media spend and marketing activity with 93 percent accuracy.

Founded in 1999, Marketsmith Inc. has built its reputation and business on its patented analytics software and human ingenuity, giving the agency and its clients the data and analytics to inform every decision from strategy to media to creative. As a performance-focused omnichannel marketing agency, Marketsmith, Inc. delivers real business impact and is among the nation's fastest-growing integrated marketing agencies. Born out of direct-to-consumer response marketing, our goal is to use data to optimize brand communication and deliver greater ROI across all channels using the patented algorithms of our MarketsmithIQ marketing analytics platform. LGBT and WBENC Certified, we employ a diverse mix of talented professionals and are one of the fastest growing female-led companies in the NYC area. For more information, please visit www.marketsmithinc.com.

For more information on Retail Intelligence, powered by MarketsmithIQ™, visit www.marketsmithinc.com/retail-intelligence.

